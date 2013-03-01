March 1 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to $400 million in general
obligation (GO) bonds of the state of Connecticut, consisting of:
--$170 million GO bonds (2013 series A) SIFMA index bonds;
--$230 million GO bonds (2013 series B).
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale the week of March 4.
In addition, Fitch affirms the ratings of GO and other related bonds of the
state as detailed at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
GO bonds to which the full faith and credit of the state will be pledged for
payment of principal and interest.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HIGH WEALTH LEVELS: Connecticut is the nation's wealthiest state as measured by
per capita personal income. Economic recovery has been slow and uneven since the
recession.
CYCLICAL REVENUES AND SPENDING PRESSURE: State revenue performance is cyclical,
while high fixed costs limit its ability to respond during revenue downturns.
The state's practice of borrowing to close deficits further limits flexibility.
HISTORICAL WILLINGNESS TO BUILD BALANCES: During past economic recoveries the
state has demonstrated a willingness to rapidly repay deficit borrowing and
rebuild its rainy day balance, although this has not been possible in the
current recovery.
HIGH DEBT: Tax-supported debt is high for a U.S. state. Most GO bonds, excluding
GO bonds issued to fund the teachers' retirement system, amortize rapidly.
SIGNIFICANT PENSION OBLIGATIONS: Unfunded liabilities for employees are
significant, including for state employee and teacher pensions. The state has
taken steps to reform retiree pension and health liabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Connecticut's rating is sensitive to how the state manages its near-term
financial standing given its high liabilities and limited operating flexibility.
Further reliance on borrowing for operations in the context of an uncertain
economic and revenue environment could weigh on the state's rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
Connecticut's 'AA' GO rating reflects its vast wealth and income resources,
tempered by a comparatively high burden of debt, retirement liabilities and
other fixed costs. Despite a diverse and wealthy economy, the state's economic
recovery has been slow, and revenue collections have materially underperformed
forecast even as Medicaid and other costs exceed budget. In the current biennium
ending June 30, the state has repeatedly taken quick balancing actions, most
recently through spending cuts, but the general fund remains only narrowly
balanced through the forecast period.
By practice, the state issues GO deficit notes following depletion of budget
reserves, and repays them rapidly when the economy recovers. Reflecting the lack
of a stronger revenue recovery and higher spending needs in the current cycle,
there has been no acceleration of repayment. Additionally, the governor's
biennial budget proposal for fiscal years 2014-2015 includes a restructuring of
outstanding GO deficit notes for budget relief and issuing additional GO bonds
to augment the state's cash balance while transitioning into GAAP-based
budgeting. In Fitch's view, this proposal is a form of borrowing for operations
that would further elevate state debt and fixed costs and could signal a degree
of operating inflexibility inconsistent with the current rating. Longer term
challenges include high unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities, although the
state has achieved reforms in both and has demonstrated a commitment to fully
fund annual pension contributions.
ECONOMY
Connecticut has a wealthy, diverse economy anchored by large finance sectors and
important manufacturing, education and health sectors. Employment rose 1% in
2011 as the state bounced back from recessionary declines, although growth
during 2012 slowed through the course of the year. December 2012 employment fell
0.1% from December 2011, compared to growth of 1.7% reported nationally.
Unemployment has fallen from its 2010 peak of 9.3%, but remains elevated at 8.6%
as of December 2012, compared to a 7.8% rate reported nationally. The key
professional and business services and finance activities sectors continue to
show sizable job losses. The state remains the wealthiest as measured by
personal income per capita, at 139% of the national average in 2011. Third
quarter 2012 personal income rose 2% year-over-year, compared to 3.2%
nationally. The state's forecast assumes 2013 will have the weakest economic
performance since the downturn, with personal income up only 1.6%, flat
employment, and an elevated unemployment rate at 8.5%; growth is expected to
accelerate in 2014 and beyond.
FINANCES
Connecticut has a cyclical revenue system, with strong growth in some years
enabling the state to build considerable balances in its budget reserve fund
(BRF). Prior to the recession, the BRF balance had risen to $1.38 billion in
fiscal 2007, equal to 8.5% of appropriations; the statutory maximum is 10%.
During recessionary periods, the state relies on the BRF to cover revenue
declines, and bonding in the form of GO economic recovery notes (ERNs) to cover
year-end deficits. To close persistent budgetary gaps in the fiscal 2008-2009
and 2010-2011 biennia, the state relied on spending cuts, tax rate changes and
non-recurring resources, including federal stimulus funds and $916 million in
ERNs; the BRF was depleted in fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2011, and the forecast
anticipates only small increases from unappropriated surpluses in the near term.
The state originally forecasted modestly higher revenues in the fiscal 2012-2013
biennium, which began July 1, 2011, with anticipated surpluses directed toward
early repayment of ERNs and transitioning the state to GAAP budgeting. However,
persistent revenue underperformance and higher spending needs eroded forecast
surpluses despite mid-year cuts and other balancing actions. Ultimately, fiscal
2012 general fund net tax revenues fell short of the adopted budget forecast by
1.5% ($215 million). The fiscal year-end, originally forecast to have a surplus
of $80.9 million, ended with a deficit of $143.5 million, which was closed using
fiscal 2011 surplus originally intended for early repayment of ERNs.
Revenue underperformance and higher spending needs have continued in fiscal
2013, which ends on June 30. The state forecasts general fund net tax revenues
of $14.1 billion, 2.1% below the revised budget forecast. During the first half
of fiscal 2013 the state implemented rescissions and a deficit mitigation plan
totaling $422.7 million to return to forecast balance. The fiscal year is
currently forecast to end with a deficit at $55.7 million. A total of $93.4
million remains in the BRF from fiscal 2011's surplus.
The governor's proposed budget for fiscal 2014 and 2015 forecasts small
surpluses in both years. General fund net tax revenues, including several tax
law changes, rise 3.6% and 4.3% in fiscal 2014 and 2015, respectively. Proposed
spending includes actions to begin implementing health care expansion under the
Affordable Care Act, offset by various health care spending cuts. The budget
also benefits from $150 million in annual savings from a proposed restructuring
of the $573 million in outstanding GO ERNs.
As noted earlier, a separate GO borrowing proposed in the governor's plan, for
up to $750 million, would cover a portion of the costs for transitioning to
GAAP-based budgeting, which the state is implementing on July 1, 2013. The GO
GAAP bonds would enhance the state's cash flow position while covering a portion
of the $1.2 billion GAAP deficit the state estimates it will have as of June 30,
2013; proceeds could not be general fund resources. Instead of amortizing the
GAAP deficit over time using planned surpluses, as is the state's plan under
current statute, the changes would require amortization of the GAAP deficit as
expenditures and free any future surpluses for deposit to the BRF. Nonetheless,
Fitch would view the bonds as a borrowing for operations, and thus a credit
negative.
DEBT AND OTHER LIABILITIES
The state's burden of debt and other liabilities is high compared to other
states. Net tax-supported debt as of February 2013 totals $18.9 billion,
including the new bonds, or 9.1% of 2011 personal income. Three-quarters of net
tax-supported debt is GO, a large share of which has been issued for local
school capital needs. Borrowing also includes $573 million in remaining ERNs.
Funding levels for the state's major pension systems remain a concern. As of
June 30, 2012, the state employees' retirement system (SERS) was funded at 42.3%
on a reported basis, and the teachers retirement fund (TRF) was funded at 55.2%,
the latter having benefited from the 2008 issuance of pension bonds. Using
Fitch's more conservative 7% investment return assumption (instead of the 8%
rate assumed by SERS and the 8.5% rate assumed by TRF) reduces funded ratios to
38.1% and 47.4%, respectively. On a combined basis, the burden of net
tax-supported debt and adjusted unfunded pension obligations equals 24.1% of
2011 personal income, among the highest for U.S. states rated by Fitch.
Connecticut has continued to demonstrate the ability and willingness to absorb
the comparatively high fixed costs posed by its liabilities. The state fully
funds an actuarially required contribution (ARC) to the TRF under a covenant
linked to the pension bonds, and the SERS ARC is likewise fully funded. Several
rounds of pension reforms have been implemented which in some cases elevate
near-term contributions to accelerate funded ratio improvement over time.
Fitch also affirms the ratings on the following outstanding bonds of the state
of Connecticut and related entities:
--State of Connecticut GO bonds and notes at 'AA';
--University of Connecticut GO state debt service commitment bonds, at 'AA-';
--Capital City Economic Development Authority parking and energy fee revenue
bonds, series 2004A, 2004B, and 2008D, affirmed at 'AA-';
--Connecticut Development Authority general fund obligation bonds, series 2004A,
2004B, 2004C, and 2006A, affirmed at 'AA-';
--Connecticut Health and Educational Facilities Authority (CHEFA) revenue bonds
(child care facilities program) series G, affirmed at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from IHS
Global Insight.
