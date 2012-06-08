(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ethias S.A.'s (Ethias) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. Both ratings
have Stable Outlooks. The agency has also affirmed the company's subordinated
debt rating at 'B'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Ethias Droit Commun's
IFS rating at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's expectation that additional support would be
provided to Ethias by the Belgian authorities should the need arise. This is
based on the authorities' majority ownership of the insurance company, combined
with the company's activity as a provider of insurance to Belgian public
organisations and their employees. Similarly, the Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation that there will be no change in Ethias's ownership in the
next 12-24 months.
Management made vigorous efforts in 2011 to implement the European Commission's
(EC) restructuring plan, which is aimed at restoring the group's profitability
and raising capital adequacy levels by 2013. This is evident in the significant
improvement of the non-life technical result and broadly stable regulatory
solvency margin in 2011, although the operating improvement was offset by a
EUR25m net loss, largely driven by impairments.
The main restructuring measures taken in 2011 were the disposal of Nateus, the
reinsurance subsidiary Bel Re and its banking operation Ethias Banque. Also, in
July 2011, Ethias announced the disposal of its entire stake in Dexia to its
parent company Ethias Finance S.A. In addition, management is seeking to reduce
Ethias's retail life business by end-2013.
Ethias's shareholder funds decreased by 5% in 2011. The capital adequacy of
Ethias, based on Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment, remains very low for a
group rated in the 'BBB' category. The regulatory solvency margin is adequate
and was broadly stable in 2011.
The affirmation of Ethias's subordinated debt reflects the reduced risk of
coupon deferral as the EC did not impose any constraints on this debt.
Nevertheless, both execution risk and limited capital adequacy buffer above the
optional coupon deferral threshold set at 150% of regulatory minimum continue to
justify a low non-investment grade rating for this debt issue.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include any adverse change in Fitch's view
about the Belgian authorities' willingness and ability to provide support to
Ethias group in case of need.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include implementation of the remaining
measures requested by the EC with limited adverse effects on the group's
franchise, and a clear demonstration of Ethias's ability to rebuild capital
strength to bring it back fully into line with Fitch's expectations for a
company rated in the 'BBB' category.
As a group, Ethias is one of the leading composite insurers in Belgium with
EUR2.7bn consolidated gross written premiums in 2011.
