(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services economists and top analysts sat
down with editors from CreditWeek for a roundtable discussion that focused on
conditions so far in 2012 and where the participants believed the global
economies and credit markets were headed for the remainder of the year. That
discussion was published in a report titled "2012 Midyear Global Credit Outlook:
Interconnected Prospects, Interconnected Risks."
The chief participants in the discussion were Standard & Poor's Executive
Managing Director of Global Analytics Paul Coughlin; Senior Managing Director
Jay Dhru (Corporate & Government Ratings); and Managing Directors Bill
Montrone (U.S. Public Finance), Curt Moulton (Sovereigns and International
Public Finance), and Jean-Michel Six (Chief Economist, EMEA), along with
Senior Director and U.S. Deputy Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino.
Even as a tepid economic recovery continues in the U.S., Europe is facing a
continuing sovereign crisis, and China is attempting to avoid a hard landing
(i.e., an overly large decline in GDP growth) while also trying to stave off
inflation.
With such large matters still up in the air, the fates of companies and
governments seem largely intertwined. Key issues discussed in the report
include:
-- Standard & Poor's forecasts the chance of a U.S. recession at 20%, but
spillover from the European crisis, a Chinese hard landing, or another
political standstill over U.S. debt could increase those chances. And it will
take rises in employment, consumer confidence, and private-sector demand to
reduce those chances.
-- The specter of debt problems in countries like Greece and Spain hangs
over Europe and other global economies. Otherwise, core economies in the EU
are performing better in most areas than peripheral members.
-- Economic activity in Asia is likely to pick up in the second half of
the year, though at a slower rate than in recent years, assuming China can
avoid a hard landing.
-- Given globally interdependent economies, significant problems in any
of these countries or regions could tip the balance elsewhere.
-- Global structured finance is starting to pick up again, though it has
a long way to go before it can approach pre-recession activity.
-- In U.S. public finance, state and local governments have, for the most
part, maintained their credit quality through sound fiscal management.
-- U.S. corporate issuers have managed to amend and extend credit
maturities, which could be a problem if the economic recovery goes into
reverse. And lacking confidence in the economy, companies are either sitting
on cash or using it to increase shareholder value rather than pursuing growth
through capital spending.
