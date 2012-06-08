(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' rating to New York City-based entertainment conglomerate Time Warner
Inc.'s proposed issuance of up to $1 billion of debt securities. The
company plans to split the offering between senior notes due 2022 and senior
debentures due 2042. The company plans to use the net proceeds of the debt
issuance for general corporate purposes. Although the transaction increases Time
Warner's pro forma ratio of fully adjusted debt to EBITDA to about 3.4x as of
March 31, 2012, we believe the cable networks will continue to drive revenue and
EBITDA growth that will allow the company to keep its fully adjusted gross debt
to EBITDA at less than our 3.5x threshold for the 'BBB' rating over the long
term.
Our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on Time Warner remain
unchanged and are predicated on management pursuing its strategic objectives
within a lease- and pension-adjusted gross debt (including off-balance-sheet
debt and guarantees) to EBITDA parameter of 3.5x over the long term. We regard
the company's business risk profile, which is anchored by its extensive cable
network and filmed entertainment activities, as "satisfactory." Our view of
the company's business risk profile also incorporates long-term structural
issues affecting both of its major entertainment businesses and our
expectation that the publishing business will remain in secular decline. (For
the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on
Time Warner, published Jan. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
RATINGS LIST
Time Warner Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Rating
Time Warner Inc.
Senior Secured
Notes due 2022 BBB
Debentures due 2042 BBB
(New York Ratings Team)