June 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Time Warner Inc.'s
(Time Warner) proposed issuance of $1 billion of 10- and 30-year notes
and debentures. Fitch has a 'BBB' Issuer Default Rate (IDR) for Time Warner. The
Rating Outlook is Positive.
The notes and debentures will be issued by Time Warner Inc. under the indenture
dated March 11, 2010. They will be guaranteed by Time Warner's wholly owned
subsidiary Historic TW Inc., a holding company that owns Home Box Office, Inc.
(HBO), Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. (TBS), Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
(Warner Bros), and Time Inc. In addition, HBO and TBS will guarantee Historic TW
Inc.'s guarantee of the notes and the debentures. This is the same guarantee
structure as other notes and debentures issued since November 2006.
The proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, which Fitch
expects to include share repurchases, funding internal investments, content
production/acquisition, moderate M&A activity, and replenishing cash after the
repayment of the $638 million May 2012 maturity. Fitch estimates gross and net
leverage of 2.6 times (x) and 2.3x at March 31, 2012 (pro forma for the May 2012
repayment), and that the transaction will cause these metrics (assuming all the
net proceeds are deployed) to increase by slightly more than 0.1x. Net leverage
will then be around Time Warner's target of 2.5x. Fitch's target for current
ratings is 0.25x - 0.5x wider than the company's target, providing material
operating and financial flexibility at the current ratings.
The stability, recurring revenue, and strong free cash flow generation of the
cable networks (more than two-thirds of total EBITDA) remains the anchor for
Time Warner's ratings. The strong position of the Warner Bros. TV studio, lower
than peers exposure to cyclical advertising, and lack of exposure to the
hyper-cyclical local advertising markets, provide incremental support. Overall,
Fitch's ratings on Time Warner continue to reflect strong and consistent free
cash flow, solid credit protection measures, sound liquidity, leading market
positions in core businesses, and strong content brands.
The Positive Outlook continues to reflect Fitch's belief that the overall risks
inherent in Time Warner's businesses and financial policy place the company at
the high end of the 'BBB' rating category. While the company's metrics would be
high among 'BBB+' rated credits, Fitch believes the company's size, scale,
geographic and product diversity, strength of cable networks, and synergies
between its studio and networks business, particularly in a digital media world,
could support it.
Fitch expects spending on production and programming costs, specifically for
original programming and sports rights, to continue to increase. Other rating
concerns focus on secular challenges facing all media conglomerates.
Specifically, concerns include secular pressures facing the company's publishing
division and the weak state of the DVD market. Also, while the studio business
has meaningful scale and diversity and has been a steady contributor (compared
to several peers), Fitch is cognizant of the inherent volatility of hit-driven
content in the movie and TV production business.
At March 31, 2012, Time Warner had approximately $19.5 billion in outstanding
debt, consisting primarily of the following:
--$638 million senior unsecured notes due May 2012;
--$432 million senior unsecured notes due January 2013;
--$300 million senior unsecured notes due July 2013;
--$1 billion senior unsecured notes due July 2015;
--$17 billion senior unsecured notes with maturities from 2016-2041.
Time Warner's liquidity is strong and at March 31, 2012 consisted of
approximately $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents (pro forma for May maturity)
and $5 billion in available credit facilities, with $2.5 billion maturing in
September 2015 and $2.5 billion in September 2016. In addition, Fitch expects
the company to generate annual free cash flow (after dividends) in excess of
$1.5 billion.
Fitch currently rates Time Warner as follows:
Time Warner Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Time Warner International Finance Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
