(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 8 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Candide Financing 2012-1 B.V.

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Candide Financing 2012-1 B.V. mortgage-backed notes final ratings, as follows: EUR175,000,000 Class A1 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR860,000,000 Class A2 fixed-rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR120,000,000 Class B fixed-rate notes: 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable EUR41,000,000 Class C fixed-rate notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable EUR20,000,000 Class D fixed-rate notes: NRsf EUR42,560,000 Subordinated Class E fixed-rate notes: NRsf The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated in the Netherlands and owned by Bank Of Scotland, Amsterdam Branch (BOS NL) which is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). The final ratings are based on the agency's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting procedures used by the originators, the servicing capabilities of BOS NL and the transaction's financial and legal structure. The CE for the class A notes of 16.4% is achieved through subordination provided by the class B notes (9.9%), the class C notes (3.4%), the class D notes (1.6%) and a reserve fund at closing of 1.5% of the class A to D notes, which will be funded by the issuance of the class E notes. The transaction also benefits from a liquidity reserve, equal to 2% of the original class A to D notes. The counterparties in the transaction all fulfil Fitch's counterparty eligibility criteria and are reasonably well diversified. In addition, downgrade triggers are in place. This mitigates commingling risk and set-off risk. Insurance set-off risk has been sized for. Unlike most Dutch RMBS transactions, there is no swap in place to hedge the interest rate differential between the notes and the mortgage loans. In order to mitigate this risk, the proportion of fixed/floating rate notes issued is approximately the same as the proportion of fixed/floating rate mortgage loans at closing. Additionally BOS NL guarantees a certain return on both the fixed and floating mortgage loans. BOS NL provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template which was of good quality. The collateral review of the mortgage portfolio involves reviewing vintage performance data which Fitch uses to validate the frequency of foreclosure assumptions used within its analysis. BOS NL provided cumulative default data by vintage for both NHG and non-NHG loans and three-month plus arrears data. This data was in line with Fitch's performance assumptions for the Dutch market and consequently no additional adjustments to the standard assumptions were made. Fitch reviewed an Agreed Upon Procedures (AUP) report regarding the data provided by the arranger. An internationally recognised accounting firm conducted the report, which included a detailed review of 444 of the 12,823 loan part files. Fitch believes the sample size, the relevance of the tested fields, and the limited number of material error findings suggests the originator provided an acceptable quality of data. In addition, Fitch conducted its own file review consisting of 10 loans. Fitch discovered no errors or unexpected results. As a result, Fitch made no adjustments to its analysis with respect to the data provided. To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", dated 6 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity. Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the presale report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the 'EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands', this action was additionally informed by information provided by the originator. Applicable criteria "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", dated 6 July 2011, "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", dated June 2012, "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria" dated June 2012, "EMEA Cash RMBS Structural Overview", dated 6 May 2009, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated May 2012, "Global Stuctured Finance Rating Criteria", dated June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria EMEA Cash RMBS Structural Overview Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions - Amended EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)