(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 8 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Candide Financing 2012-1 B.V.
here
June 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Candide Financing 2012-1 B.V.
mortgage-backed notes final ratings, as follows:
EUR175,000,000 Class A1 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR860,000,000 Class A2 fixed-rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR120,000,000 Class B fixed-rate notes: 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR41,000,000 Class C fixed-rate notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR20,000,000 Class D fixed-rate notes: NRsf
EUR42,560,000 Subordinated Class E fixed-rate notes: NRsf
The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated in the Netherlands and owned
by Bank Of Scotland, Amsterdam Branch (BOS NL) which is a 100%-owned subsidiary
of Lloyds Banking Group plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). The final ratings are based on
the agency's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit
enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting procedures used by the
originators, the servicing capabilities of BOS NL and the transaction's
financial and legal structure.
The CE for the class A notes of 16.4% is achieved through subordination provided
by the class B notes (9.9%), the class C notes (3.4%), the class D notes (1.6%)
and a reserve fund at closing of 1.5% of the class A to D notes, which will be
funded by the issuance of the class E notes. The transaction also benefits from
a liquidity reserve, equal to 2% of the original class A to D notes.
The counterparties in the transaction all fulfil Fitch's counterparty
eligibility criteria and are reasonably well diversified. In addition, downgrade
triggers are in place. This mitigates commingling risk and set-off risk.
Insurance set-off risk has been sized for. Unlike most Dutch RMBS transactions,
there is no swap in place to hedge the interest rate differential between the
notes and the mortgage loans. In order to mitigate this risk, the proportion of
fixed/floating rate notes issued is approximately the same as the proportion of
fixed/floating rate mortgage loans at closing. Additionally BOS NL guarantees a
certain return on both the fixed and floating mortgage loans.
BOS NL provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template which was of good
quality. The collateral review of the mortgage portfolio involves reviewing
vintage performance data which Fitch uses to validate the frequency of
foreclosure assumptions used within its analysis. BOS NL provided cumulative
default data by vintage for both NHG and non-NHG loans and three-month plus
arrears data. This data was in line with Fitch's performance assumptions for the
Dutch market and consequently no additional adjustments to the standard
assumptions were made.
Fitch reviewed an Agreed Upon Procedures (AUP) report regarding the data
provided by the arranger. An internationally recognised accounting firm
conducted the report, which included a detailed review of 444 of the 12,823 loan
part files. Fitch believes the sample size, the relevance of the tested fields,
and the limited number of material error findings suggests the originator
provided an acceptable quality of data. In addition, Fitch conducted its own
file review consisting of 10 loans. Fitch discovered no errors or unexpected
results. As a result, Fitch made no adjustments to its analysis with respect to
the data provided.
To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default
model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum -
Netherlands", dated 6 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency
assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions
under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate
scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand
loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without
incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by
the legal final maturity.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the presale
report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the 'EMEA RMBS
Criteria Addendum -
Netherlands', this action was additionally informed by information provided by
the originator.
Applicable criteria "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August
2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", dated 6 July 2011, "EMEA RMBS
Master Rating Criteria", dated June 2012, "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis
Criteria" dated June 2012, "EMEA Cash RMBS Structural Overview", dated 6 May
2009, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated May
2012, "Global Stuctured Finance Rating Criteria", dated June 2012, are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria
EMEA Cash RMBS Structural Overview
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions -
Amended
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
(New York Ratings Team)