Overview
-- On May 25, 2012, Bankia S.A. and its parent company Banco Financiero y
de Ahorros S.A. (BFA) published a restatement of their 2011 financial accounts
to show substantial losses, impairing its consolidated capital, which is now
noncompliant with minimum regulatory capital ratios.
-- Since Bankia now benefits from regulatory forbearance, we are revising
its stand-alone credit profile to 'ccc+' from 'b+'.
-- As a result, we are lowering our issue ratings on Bankia's
nondeferrable subordinated debt to 'CCC-' from 'B-' and on BFA's to 'CC' from
'CCC+'. The ratings were removed from CreditWatch negative.
-- We are keeping our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on
Bankia and our 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating on BFA on CreditWatch
negative.
-- The CreditWatch negative reflects the possibility that we would lower
the ratings if we conclude from analysing the group's restructuring plan that
benefits from the state's capital support for Bankia are not sufficient in the
short term to warrant revising its SACP upward to 'bb'.
Rating Action
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue ratings
on the nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by Spanish bank Bankia S.A. to
'CCC-' from 'B-', and on the nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by its
holding company, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA), to 'CC' from
'CCC+'. The issue ratings were removed from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where we placed them on April 30, 2012.
We are keeping our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Bankia and
our 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating on BFA on CreditWatch negative,
where we placed them on April 30, 2012. We also affirmed our 'B' short-term
counterparty credit ratings on Bankia and BFA.
Rationale
The rating action follows the publication of Bankia and BFA's restated 2011
financial accounts on May 25, 2012. According to the restated accounts, the
group incurred substantial losses during in 2011 (EUR3.3 billion on a
consolidated basis), impairing its regulatory capital position, which is
currently noncompliant with the Spanish regulator's minimum regulatory
requirements.
In accordance with our criteria, our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on a
financial institution that does not comply with minimum regulatory capital
ratios (and therefore benefits from regulatory forbearance) cannot be higher
than 'ccc+'. We are therefore revising downward Bankia's SACP to 'ccc+' from
'b+'.
The downward revision of Bankia's SACP has a direct implication on our issue
ratings on the bank's nondeferrable subordinated debt, because the issue
ratings are notched down from the SACP. Following today's rating action, our
'CCC-' rating on Bankia's nondeferrable subordinated debt stands two notches
below the bank's SACP. In turn, our 'CC' rating on BFA's nondeferrable
subordinated debt now stands one notch below the rating that we would assign
to a similar instrument issued by the group's core operating entity..
Our long-term ratings on both banks remain on CreditWatch negative as we are
still reviewing the group's restructuring plan.
In line with our criteria for rating nonoperating holding companies, we
analyze Bankia and its controlling holding company BFA on a consolidated
basis, using BFA's consolidated financial information. We consider Bankia to
be the group's "core" operating entity, as our criteria define this term. We
rate BFA three notches below Bankia to reflect the structural subordination of
BFA's creditors toward those of Bankia and BFA's high double leverage.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within the next six weeks.
We could lower our ratings on Bankia and BFA if we conclude that the benefits
of Bankia receiving capital support from the state in the short term are not
sufficient to trigger a revision of Bankia's SACP to 'bb'.
This could happen if:
-- The amount of capital to be injected by the state is not sufficient to
improve Bankia's capital and earnings to a level we consider at least
commensurate with our "moderate" assessment;
-- We were to conclude that the new management team will not successfully
implement a plan to turnaround the institution, the franchise is severely
damaged by the financial stress that the bank is currently suffering, or the
institution is required to downsize its operations significantly and loses its
current strong market position, leading us to revise downward our "adequate"
assessment of Bankia's business position;
-- We were to believe that the group's asset quality would underperform
our expectations this year and next, and therefore revised downward our
"moderate" assessment of Bankia's risk position; or
-- Pressures on funding and liquidity intensify.
In addition, if we downgrade the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) we could
also take a negative rating action on Bankia (and therefore on BFA), given
that it benefits from government support.
Conversely, we could affirm the ratings if, following our review of Bankia's
restructuring plan, we conclude that we should revise our assessment of
Bankia's SACP to 'bb' from 'ccc+'.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.
Subordinated CC CCC+/Watch Neg
Bankia S.A.
Subordinated CCC- B-/Watch Neg
CreditWatch Update; Ratings Affirmed
Bankia S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/B
Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper B
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/B
Certificate Of Deposit B+/Watch Neg/B
Caja Madrid Finance Preferred S.A.
Preference Stock* CC
Caymadrid International Ltd.
Senior Unsecured(4) BB+/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper(4) B
Madrid Finance B.V.
Commercial Paper(4) B
*Guaranteed by Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.
(4)Guaranteed by Bankia S.A.
(New York Ratings Team)