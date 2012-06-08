(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has published the U.S. 'Power and Utility Stats Quarterly' report. This report provides a summary of individual company operating performance and credit metrics; key credit strengths and concerns; and a summary of company liquidity positions for the first quarter ending March 31, 2012. Fitch notes in the report that mild 2011-2012 winter weather was a drag on earnings for the first quarter of 2012. The alignment of the sector's growth strategy with federal and state policy goals and ongoing efforts to minimize regulatory uncertainty mitigate concern regarding high-projected capex. Cyclically low natural gas and power prices offset upward pressure on rates due to high capital investment and provide headroom for recovery. Industry capex primarily targets infrastructure replacement and expansion, renewable power, transmission, emission control equipment and smart meter. Liquidity remains strong and debt manageable for this capital intensive sector. This report, 'Power & Utility Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2012', is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Power Connection: Commentary, Org Charts & Debt Detail; Power and Utility Stats Quarterly -- Third-Quarter 2011,' Dec. 5, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Power and Utility Stats Quarterly -- First-Quarter 2012 Power Connection: Commentary, Org Charts, and Debt Detail (New York Ratings Team)