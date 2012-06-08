June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB+' senior debt rating to American Financial Group Inc.'s (AFG) senior
unsecured notes offering of up to $230 million. These notes will rank equally
with AFG's existing and future unsecured senior notes. AFG intends to use the
proceeds to redeem the outstanding balance on certain indebtedness.
There will be no change in AFG's adjusted debt and financial leverage ratios,
which at year-end 2011 stood at 19.3% and 19.6%, respectively. This is because
the company will use these new notes to redeem its existing debt of equal
amounts. There could be a modest improvement in AFG's interest coverage to the
extent that the interest rate on the new notes is less than on those redeemed.
AFG's interest coverage was also strong, at 7.2x as of year-end 2011.
AFG has reported strong earnings, with a consolidated GAAP (generally accepted
accounting principles) combined ratio of 92% for its property/casualty
operations as of March 31, 2012, compared with 91% for the same period in
2011. Shareholder equity increased to $4.6 billion as of March 31, 2012, from
$4.4 billion at year-end 2011. The ratings reflect the group's strong
competitive position enhanced by diversified specialty property/casualty
insurance and selected life-insurance products, very strong operating
performance with low volatility and very strong capital adequacy, and
appropriate financial leverage supportive of the rating. The investment
portfolio's exposure to adverse economic conditions, high dependence on
reinsurance recoverables, and elevated uncertainty related to the life
segment's competitive position (given the strategic shift in its distribution
model) partially offset these positive factors.
RATINGS LIST
American Financial Group Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable
NEW RATING
American Financial Group Inc.
Senior unsec notes BBB+
(New York Ratings Team)