Overview
-- During the first quarter of 2012, Argentina-based power transmission
company Transener's operating and financial results significantly dropped.
-- We are lowering our ratings on Transener to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that if delays in
obtaining tariff and cost increases continue pressuring its operating
performance and constraining its liquidity, we could further lower the
ratings.
Rating Action
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the global scale
ratings on Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension
TRANSENER S.A. to 'CCC+' from 'B-', including the corporate credit rating. The
outlook remains negative.
Rationale
The ratings action follows Transener's weaker-than-expected operating and
financial performance in the first quarter of 2012, and our expectations that
its credit quality will continue to worsen in the next 12 months.
In recent quarters, Transener's credit metrics have deteriorated due to
increasing operating costs amid non-automatic tariff adjustments. As a result,
during the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Transener's total debt to EBITDA
and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt dropped to 21.6x, and -0.4%,
respectively, from 3.6x, and 4.4% in the same period of 2011.
Assuming no additional tariff increases for the regulated segment, sustained
inflation, and a gradual depreciation of the Argentine peso, we believe
Transener will post negative EBITDA in 2012. Our base case excludes further
disbursements from Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Electrico S.A.
(CAMMESA) due to their discretionary nature and uncertain time frame and
double-digit costs increases. Nevertheless, we still believe that the company
is likely to pay its debt in 2012 with existing cash balances and to a lesser
extent with internally generated funds. However, given the measures to reverse
the negative trend are beyond the company's control, we are concerned about
Transeners ability to comply with its obligations after 2013.
CAMMESA is a nonprofit company owned by power generators, transmitters,
distributors, large users, and the Secretary of Energy. It coordinates the
payment and settlement of energy transactions carried out in the spot market
or through contracts.
Our ratings on Transener continue to reflect the high political and regulatory
risk it faces in Argentina, high debt, weak cash flow protection metrics, and
high currency mismatch risk due to Argentine peso-denominated revenues and
dollar-denominated debt. Transener's strong competitive position as the
largest power transmission company in Argentina supports the ratings.
The company remains exposed to an uncertain regulatory framework, including
the still pending renegotiation of its concession contract (since 2002) and
erratic tariff adjustments. In December 2010, Transener and its subsidiary,
Empresa de Transporte de Energia Electrica por Distribucion Troncal de la
Provincia de Buenos Aires (Transba;), signed instrumental agreements with the
government, which recognized their right to collect amounts resulting from
the variation of costs from June 2005 to November 2010. The companies are to
apply the credits--about $103 million as of Dec. 31, 2010--to cancel existing
financing lines which CAMMESA provided to Transener. However, according to the
company's information, as of March 31, 2012, Transener had received only about
25% of the amounts due to it from CAMMESA. As a result, Transener presented
several claims to the Secretary of Energy to receive the remainder of the
disbursements. Given the experience in 2011, we are assuming that Transener
won't be able to collect the entire disbursement, even though it is entitled
to it.
Transener and Transba operate and maintain most of the high-tension
transmission lines in Argentina through exclusive long-term concessions until
2088 and 2092, respectively. The government also awarded Transener the
operation and maintenance until 2014 of the 1,300-kilometer high-tension
transmission line that the company built between the Comahue region and Buenos
Aires. Holding company Citelec S.A. controls Transener. Pampa Energia S.A.
owns 50% of Citelec, state-owned Energia Argentina S.Aowns 25%, and
Electroingenieria S.A. owns the remainder.
Liquidity
We assess Transener's liquidity as "weak" (as our criteria define it). We
expect the company's ratio of cash sources to uses to be above 1.0x during
2012 and to drop below 1x in 2013. Also, refinancing risk will increase in
2013 as the company's Series 1 bonds start to amortize. Further disbursements
from CAMMESA could partially offset the cash shortfall of about $45 million
for 2013.
As of March 31, 2012, the company had cash holdings and short-term liquid
investments of about $25 million and relatively manageable short-term debt
maturities. We believe the cash cushion following the 2011 issuance, to
decrease but still positive. In addition, absence of dividend distributions
willallow Transener to cover expected annual capital expenditures of about
$10 million and interest payments of approximately $20 million, at least in
2012. The company has no financial covenants under its existing debt.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that the lack of future disbursements from
CAMMESA and a weaker operating performance could lead to another downgrade.
Therefore, we will focus on the issuer's progress regarding tariff adjustments
and CAMMESA's disbursements during 2012. We might consider revising the
outlook to stable if the company's cash flow generation prospects strengthen
as a result of tariff increases and the disbursement of funds from CAMMESA.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension TRANSENER S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured CCC+ B-
