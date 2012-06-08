(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 'AAAmmf' ratings to the following two prime money market funds (MMFs) managed by Invesco Advisors, Inc. (Invesco): --Short-term Investments Trust Liquid Assets Portfolio at 'AAAmmf'; --Short-term Investments Trust STIC Prime Portfolio at 'AAAmmf'. The affirmed ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong capacity to achieve their investment objectives of preserving capital and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risks. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The main drivers of the rating affirmations are: --the funds' overall credit quality and diversification; --short maturity profiles; --minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risk; --the capabilities and resources of Invesco as investment advisor. As of May 24, 2012, Liquid Assets Portfolio and STIC Prime Portfolio had $17.4 billion and $3 billion in assets under management, respectively. CREDIT QUALITY AND DIVERSIFICATION Both funds seek to maximize current income to the extent consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity and the maintenance of a stable $1.00 per share net asset value. The funds seek to meet their objective by investing in short-term U.S. dollar-denominated debt obligations, including obligations of domestic and foreign banks, commercial paper, municipal securities and repurchase agreements backed by U.S. Treasury and agency securities or investment grade debt securities. Both funds invest in securities rated at least 'A/F1' or equivalent or enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties rated at least 'A/F1' or equivalent. The funds also limit their exposure to individual repurchase agreement counterparties to 25% of the fund's assets on a fully collateralized basis. These investment policies are consistent with Fitch 'AAAmmf' rating criteria. As of May 24, 2012, both funds' Portfolio Credit Factors (PCF), which are risk weighted measures of the credit quality and maturity profile of portfolio assets, were also consistent with the Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. MATURITY PROFILES Both funds manage their market risk exposure by limiting their weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 and 120 days, respectively. In addition, The STIC Prime Portfolio's prospectus restricts its investments to money market instruments with maturities of 60 days or less, which results in a more conservative maturity profile of this fund relative to the industry average. As of May 24, 2012, Liquid Assets Portfolio had a WAM of 42 days and a WAL of 63 days; STIC Prime Portfolio had both WAM and WAL of 28 days. LIQUIDITY PROFILES To limit liquidity risk, the funds seek to invest at least 10% of their assets in daily liquid securities and at least 30% of their assets in weekly liquid securities. Fitch notes that both funds have, in limited instances, reported moderate and temporary deviations from Fitch's minimum overnight liquidity guideline of 10% of assets. Such temporary deviations have resulted from month-end outflows, and have been cured through the maturity roll-down of the existing portfolio as well as the investment of new monies into daily liquid assets. Fitch's criteria permits for temporary deviations, from its criteria, provided the fund manager is able to execute upon credible near term remedial actions. From the perspective of Rule 2a-7, a regulatory rule governing activities of U.S. MMFs, an MMF operating with less than 10% of its assets invested in daily liquid assets is restricted to only those trades increasing its daily liquidity to at least 10% of its assets. As of May 24, 2012, the funds' available daily and weekly liquidity levels were consistent with Fitch 'AAAmmf' rating criteria. INVESTMENT ADVISOR Invesco is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) which is rated 'BBB+' by Fitch. Invesco Ltd. is a leading independent global investment manager that operates under the Invesco, Invesco Trimark, Invesco Perpetual, and Atlantic Trust, WL Ross and Co., and Invesco PowerShares investment centers, managing assets on behalf of institutions and individuals worldwide through a variety of equity, fixed income, cash management and alternative investment products. As of April 30, 2012, Invesco Ltd. has approximately $668.4 billion in assets under management. Fitch views Invesco Ltd.'s investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' ratings of the funds. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality, market or liquidity risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch, including adverse changes in shareholder concentration and/or increase in unanticipated cash outflows. Given the portfolio's primary investment focus on domestic and foreign issuers in the financial sector, the ratings may also be sensitive to material adverse changes in the sector globally. Fitch expects to receive weekly portfolio holdings information from the fund's administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund rating. Surveillance and analytical information on this fund is expected to be available in the Funds Surveillance section of Fitch's website ('www.fitchratings.com', Surveillance > Funds) in the near future. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and Invesco. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', March 29, 2011; --'U.S. Money Market Funds Sector Update: First-Quarter 2012', April 16, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria U.S. Money Market Funds Sector Update: First-Quarter 2012 (New York Ratings Team)