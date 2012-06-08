(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 8 - Fitch Ratings downgraded one class and affirmed nine classes of GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities, Inc.'s mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2001-C1. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrade is due to higher expected losses on specially serviced loans, as well as increased concentration, and adverse selection of the remaining pool. Fitch modeled losses of 40.27% of the remaining pool. All nine (100%) of the remaining loans are in special servicing. Four assets (79.80%) are real-estate owned (REO). As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced 90.64% to $80.9 million from $864.1 million at issuance. Realized losses to date are 5.13% of the original pool balance. As of the May 2012 remittance, interest shortfalls are affecting class G through P and total $6.9 million. The largest contributor to Fitch's modeled losses is a REO property (19.2% of the pool balance) located in Grand Rapids, MI. The 315,202 square foot (sf) 17 story office property was built in 1993 within the central business district (CBD). The servicer-reported occupancy was 56% as of March 2012. Varnum, the largest tenant, occupying 112,936 sf of the net rentable area (NRA) is evaluating alternate options before committing to renew their lease which expires in early 2013. The special servicer continues to market the vacant space and recently listed the property for sale. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is REO The Village on Lorna Shopping Center (12.5%). The property is located in Hoover, AL and was formerly anchored by Food World. As of March 31, 2012, the property had an occupancy rate of 44%. The special servicer has been working to increase occupancy and retain the current tenants. The building will be listed for sale shortly. The third-largest contributor to modeled losses, the REO Providence Office Center (11.9% of the pool), is a 94,238 sf two-building office complex located in Norristown, PA. The collateral was transferred to the special servicer in April 2010 for monetary default. The property is being marketed for lease and a number of prospects have shown interest but a serious offer has not been submitted. The property received a low bid that was rejected and the property continues to be marketed for sale. Fitch has downgraded the following class and assigned a recovery estimate as indicated: --$13 million class G to 'CCCsf', RE100% from 'Bsf'. Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated: --$4.2 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$17.3 million class E at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative; --$13 million class F at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$25.9 million class H at 'Csf'; RE5%; --$6.5 million class J at 'Csf'; RE0%. Classes K, L, M and N remain at 'Dsf'; RE0%; due to realized losses. Class A-1, A-2, A-3 and the interest-only class X-2 have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class P. Class X-1 and O was previously withdrawn. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions (New York Ratings Team)