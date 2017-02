(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: LCM XI Limited Partnership here

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on LCM XI Limited Partnership. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: LCM XI Limited Partnership - Appendix (New York Ratings Team)