June 11 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Mapfre SA's (Mapfre)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and its core operating
subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BBB' from 'A'. The
Outlook for the ratings is Negative. A full list of rating actions is below.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Spain's Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from
'A' (see "Fitch Downgrades Spain to 'BBB'; Outlook Negative", dated 7 June 2012
at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch believes that Mapfre's ratings are closely linked to Spain's
creditworthiness, primarily through its direct holdings of EUR9.2bn of Spanish
sovereign bonds and the fact that Mapfre sources the majority of the group
earnings from Spain (around 55% at end-Q112). This is despite Mapfre's ongoing
positive and increasing earnings diversification in Latin America and the US.
Nonetheless, Fitch believes that Mapfre's credit fundamentals are relatively
robust. Mapfre's capital position, as measured by Fitch, is robust (net premium
written to equity equalling 1.8x at end-2011), fixed-charge coverage is high
(20x), underwriting performance is strong (average 5Y combined ratio at 94.4%)
and refinancing risk is moderate. This is partially offset by a Fitch-calculated
27% financial leverage ratio, and by the quality of capital being negatively
affected by the amount of goodwill and commercial real estate on balance sheet.
As a result, Fitch views Mapfre's IFS ratings as capped by Spain's Long-term IDR
of 'BBB' and Mapfre SA's Long-term IDR is one notch below the operating
entities' IFS rating (it would be two notches according to standard notching).
Mapfre's ratings would likely be further downgraded if the Spanish sovereign
rating was further downgraded.
The ratings could also be downgraded if the exposure to the Spanish insurance
market or sovereign debt resulted in underwriting or investment losses beyond
Fitch's current expectations. However, Fitch notes FY11 and Q112 results have
shown little evidence of such deterioration.
Conversely, Mapfre's Outlook could be revised to Stable if the Outlook on the
Spanish sovereign rating was revised to Stable.
The rating actions are as follows:
Mapfre Familiar
Mapfre Global Risks Cia De Seguros Y Reaseguos
Mapfre Vida SA De Seguros Y Reaseguros
IFS downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; Outlook Negative
Mapfre Re Compania De Reaseguros S.A
IFS downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Mapfre SA
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from ' BBB+'; Outlook Negative
EUR700m 5.91% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017 downgraded to
'BB-' from 'BB+'
