June 11 - Fitch Ratings believes that companies with both significant pension obligations and considerable cash might consider adopting a fresh strategy as a way to reduce their exposure to plan volatility. Massive pension liabilities have been constraining large companies for years that have struggled to de-risk and also remain a major concern for investors. On June 1, General Motors (GM) announced some uncharted changes to its U.S. salaried pension plan. GM will offer lump-sum cash payments to eligible salaried retirees who receive monthly pension checks. Not all salaried retirees are eligible for the lump sum offer. GM will then transfer remaining liabilities to Prudential Insurance Co. through its purchase of a group annuity contract from Prudential. Prudential Insurance Co. of America is a Prudential Financial Inc. company. Ford Motor has also said it would offer lump sum payments in an effort to lessen pension obligations, but has not yet released details pertaining to its plan. Because of extensive experience in managing investments and institutional retirement assets, Prudential believes it is equipped to take on sizable pension risk. This strategy allows companies to shed some risk associated with mortality rates and Prudential views the additional longevity risk as a natural hedge to traditional mortality risk. Prudential has participated in this type of transaction before (mainly in the U.K.), though not all of the transactions have been structured in the same way. For instance, the GM deal is a group annuity but other transactions have been a form of reinsurance. GM hopes to benefit from the transaction in several ways, including reducing risk from volatility in the projected benefit obligation, reducing risk of volatility in plan asset values, and reducing longevity risk. Due to the size and high cost associated with this particular model, we believe that could limit the number of companies qualified to participate. To be sure, GM will be required to pony-up an estimated $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion in cash upfront in order to transfer the plan. That sum includes both the premium and the cash needed to top off the assets before they are transferred to Prudential. As of March 31, GM had $31.5 billion of available automotive cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. In addition, we also believe there are a limited number of insurance or reinsurance companies that would qualify to manage transactions of this magnitude. Still, we do expect to see some growth in this space. Interest rates remain key. As interest rates creep up, the present value of liabilities will start to fall, and, based on the law of averages, long-term interest rates will eventually rise. That said, companies who choose to transfer liabilities now are essentially giving up potential benefits provided by future increases in discount rates, which we consider might be meaningful, given a healthy economic environment. We believe that companies face the payment of a premium now for greater certainty regarding future cash obligations at the cost of forgoing the possibility that asset returns would bail them out at a lower cost. We also stress the importance of a healthy economic environment as a variable, as in and of itself, a rise in discount/interest rates in the absence of that could cause asset values to fall, maintaining some sort of funding gap and thus no benefit. We believe pension risk transfer is just one tool aimed at reducing the risk associated with pensions. Many companies have already chosen to freeze plans, eliminate plans for new employees, and better match liabilities (with fixed-income instruments) with assets. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)