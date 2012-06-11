OVERVIEW

-- Based on our updated view on the likelihood and potential implications of Greece leaving the eurozone--outlined in "Sovereign Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The Eurozone," published on June 4, 2012--we now consider structured finance transactions backed by Greek residential and consumer assets to have a high sensitivity to country risk, as per our 2011 EMU nonsovereign ratings criteria.

-- Following the application of our 2011 principles of credit ratings criteria and our 2011 EMU nonsovereign ratings criteria, we have capped our ratings in structured finance transactions backed by Greek residential and consumer assets at 'B-'.

-- Based on the updated 'B-' cap, we have lowered our ratings on 25 tranches in nine Greek RMBS and one ABS transactions, and affirmed our rating on one Greek ABS tranche. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all of the Greek residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS) notes that it rates. These ratings are now capped at 'B-'. Specifically, we have:

-- Lowered to 'B- (sf)' from 'BB+ (sf)' our ratings on 23 tranches in nine RMBS transactions, and on one ABS tranche;

-- Lowered to 'B- (sf)' from 'BB (sf') our rating on one RMBS tranche;

-- Lowered to 'B- (sf)' from 'B+ (sf') our rating on one RMBS tranche; and

-- Affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' rating on one ABS tranche. For the full list of rating actions see "List Of Greek RMBS And ABS Rating Actions At June 11, 2012 Following Updated Country Risk Assessment" Today's rating actions have resulted from our updated assessment of the country risk of the Hellenic Republic (Greece; CCC/Stable/C)--given our view on the likelihood and potential implications of Greece leaving the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone)--and the likely effect on structured finance transactions backed by Greek residential and consumer assets. When assessing country risk as part of our analysis to assign structured finance ratings, we consider how a broad range of political, legal, economic, and industry factors may affect the performance of structured finance transactions and our ratings on the notes in these transactions. We previously considered structured finance transactions backed by Greek residential and consumer assets to have a low sensitivity to country risk, as per our 2011 EMU nonsovereign ratings criteria. On June 4, 2012, we published an article stating that we consider there to be at least a one-in-three chance of Greece exiting the eurozone in the months following its national elections on June 17 (see "Sovereign Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The Eurozone"). If the newly-elected government rejects the reforms previously agreed with the troika (the European Commission, International Monetary Fund, and European Central bank)--which, in turn, would lead to a Greece's withdrawal from the eurozone--Greece's economy and fiscal position could be seriously damaged in the medium term, in our view. As a consequence of leaving the eurozone, Greece would have to adopt a new currency. This could be costly for the Greek population. It is likely, in our view, that the adoption of a new currency would result in a rapid devaluation of the real effective exchange rate and lead to a wave of personal and corporate bankruptcies as debtors fail to service obligations on devalued incomes in the new currency. Failure to service debt obligations would cause severe cash flow reductions from the underlying assets in Greek RMBS and ABS transactions. Additionally, these transactions would be exposed to unhedged currency risk arising from a mismatch between the underlying redenominated assets and euro-denominated liabilities. As a result, we now consider structured finance transactions backed by Greek residential and consumer assets to have a high sensitivity to country risk, as per our 2011 EMU nonsovereign ratings criteria. Therefore, through the application of our 2011 principles of credit ratings criteria and our 2011 EMU nonsovereign ratings criteria, we have capped the ratings in structured finance transactions backed by Greek residential and consumer assets to 'B-'. Today's rating actions reflect this updated cap. We may make further adjustments to the maximum achievable structured finance rating if there is a change in our view on Greek country risk, or on the sensitivity to country risk for structured finance transactions backed by Greek residential and consumer assets. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- List Of Greek RMBS And ABS Rating Actions At June 11, 2012 Following Updated Country Risk Assessment, June 11, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Sovereign Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The Eurozone, June 4, 2012

-- Ratings On Greece Raised To 'CCC' From Selective Default Following Completion Of Debt Exchange; Outlook Stable, May 2, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- S&P Downgrades 29 Tranches in 15 Greek ABS and RMBS Transactions, June 15, 2011

-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Weighing Country Risk In Our Criteria For Asset-Backed Securities, April 11, 2006 (New York Ratings Team)