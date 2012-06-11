(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A+' rating to Ohio National Life Insurance Co.'s (ONLIC; AA/Negative/--) $250
million surplus notes. The notes have a scheduled maturity of June 15, 2042.
Approximately $50 million of the proceeds from the notes will be used to pay
an extraordinary dividend to Ohio National Financial Services Inc. (ONFS;
A/Negative/--) and $50 million will be used to pay off ONLIC's 7.5% surplus
notes issued to ONFS. ONFS will then use that money and approximately $50
million of its own cash to repurchase the $145 million in senior notes due
2013. ONLIC intends to use approximately $100 million from the notes' proceeds
to purchase a surplus note from Montgomery Re. The remaining proceeds will be
used for general corporate purposes.
Montgomery Re will use the proceeds it receives to purchase assets to be held
in trust for the benefit of Ohio National Assurance to back the reserves
Montgomery Re (ONLIC's Vermont-domiciled subsidiary) is required to hold under
the terms of its reinsurance agreement with Ohio National Assurance. A draw on
the trust assets can only be made if the economic reserves and capital in
Montgomery Re are insufficient to pay out the surplus note interest payments
or liability cash flows of the reinsured block.
In line with our criteria, we will initially view the $100 million issuance of
senior notes that will be used to purchase the Montgomery Re surplus note as
operational leverage. However, during the tenure of the notes and as outlined
in our criteria, we will slowly transition from treating them as operational
leverage to considering them financial leverage, reflecting roll-over and
pricing risks and the potential for company-specific issues as the notes
approach maturity.
RATINGS LIST
Ohio National Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating AA/Negative/--
Rating Assigned
Ohio National Life Insurance Co.
$250 Mil. Subordinated Surplus Notes A+
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Regulation XXX Structured Solutions, Dec. 15, 2004
