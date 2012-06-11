(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Newell Rubbermaid Inc.'s
(Newell) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes to be
issued in the following tranches:
--$250 million due in 2015;
--$250 million due in 2022.
Newell's Rating Outlook is Stable.
Proceeds will be used to redeem all of the company's outstanding 5.25%
Convertible Quarterly Income Preferred Securities (QUIPS) due in 2027 which
currently have an aggregate liquidation preference of $421.2 million. Other uses
for the proceeds are to reduce commercial paper borrowings, outstanding
borrowings under the receivables financing facility, and for general corporate
purposes.
The QUIPS had previously received a 50% equity credit which lowered the amount
of total debt used to calculate leverage. With these conventional notes,
Newell's pro-forma leverage will increase to almost 2.5x at the last 12 months
(LTM) ended March 31, 2012 but remains comfortably within expectations. The
company's maturity schedule will also be shortened, which is a slight credit
negative. However, Fitch does not expect any material increases in debt.
The new notes contain a Change of Control Repurchase Event. Upon the occurrence
of both a Change of Control and rating downgrades below investment grade by at
least two of the three rating agencies and unless Newell exercises its right to
redeem the notes, the company will be required to make an offer to purchase the
notes at a price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued
and unpaid interest.
The ratings reflect Newell's strong brands, considerable liquidity, and it's
focused operating and financial strategy. The ratings also encompass the
cyclical nature of a significant portion of the company's global business units
as well as some commodity exposure, albeit at much lower levels than several
years ago.
Despite its cyclicality and very diverse product line, Newell has managed its
business well with growth in many business lines. The company continues to
simplify its capital structure and, even on a pro forma basis its credit
protection measures have improved markedly since 2008.
The Stable Outlook reflects the company's resumption of organic revenue growth
since 2009, strong cash flow generation, and Fitch's expectation that
shareholder- friendly actions will be prudent. Major restructurings are over
although there will be some fine-tuning from European Transformation and Project
Renewal. Given this, there would be cushion in the rating to accommodate bolt-on
acquisitions or prudent shareholder-friendly actions as long as leverage (total
debt with equity credit/EBITDA) remains in the 2x to 3x range.
Fitch expects some pressure on revenues given the company's moderate level of
sales from developed markets in Europe. However, it should be partially offset
by growth in developing markets. In addition, the company's focus on costs and
Fitch's expectation that commodity costs have stabilized somewhat should ensure
that profits and cash flows remain relatively stable. It is noteworthy that
despite the fact that Newell has been restructuring for much of the past decade,
it has generated positive free cash flow since at least 1996.
For the three months ended March 31, 2012, revenues increased 4.6% to $1.3
billion with core growth (volume/price/mix) of 2.9%, pre-buys ahead of the
European SAP implementation of 2.3% and some partial offset from foreign
exchange translation of (.6%). Operating income adjusted for stock compensation
expense improved 6% to $156 million, ahead of sales growth on higher
productivity.
Debt balances, excluding $218 million in equity credit, increased modestly to
$2.3 billion from $2.2 billion at year end. Fitch expects debt and leverage to
remain near current levels during 2012.
Through the LTM ended March 31, 2012, Newell's pro forma leverage of 2.5x has
declined materially from the 3.2x in 2008 (3.4x without the equity credit).
Funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage has improved sequentially to 8.9x
at the LTM from 3.5x in 2008. More importantly, Newell's free cash flow (FCF)
has rebounded to more than $250 million in each of the past three years from a
cyclical low of $63 million in 2008. Fitch expects FCF to remain in the $250
million range in 2012.
Newell's financial flexibility is ample with almost $700 million in liquidity
and solid access to the capital markets. The company has $190 million in cash on
hand, $480 million available under its $800 million revolving credit facility
which matures in December 2016, and $25 million of availability under its $200
million 364-day receivables facility. Newell is expected to extend the 364-day
receivable facility in September 2012. Except for a $500 million, 5.5% note
maturing in 2013, there are no other long-term debt maturities until the $250
million note due in 2015. Fitch expects the $500 million note due in 2013 to be
refinanced.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)