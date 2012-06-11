(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Newell Rubbermaid Inc.'s (Newell) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes to be issued in the following tranches: --$250 million due in 2015; --$250 million due in 2022. Newell's Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds will be used to redeem all of the company's outstanding 5.25% Convertible Quarterly Income Preferred Securities (QUIPS) due in 2027 which currently have an aggregate liquidation preference of $421.2 million. Other uses for the proceeds are to reduce commercial paper borrowings, outstanding borrowings under the receivables financing facility, and for general corporate purposes. The QUIPS had previously received a 50% equity credit which lowered the amount of total debt used to calculate leverage. With these conventional notes, Newell's pro-forma leverage will increase to almost 2.5x at the last 12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2012 but remains comfortably within expectations. The company's maturity schedule will also be shortened, which is a slight credit negative. However, Fitch does not expect any material increases in debt. The new notes contain a Change of Control Repurchase Event. Upon the occurrence of both a Change of Control and rating downgrades below investment grade by at least two of the three rating agencies and unless Newell exercises its right to redeem the notes, the company will be required to make an offer to purchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. The ratings reflect Newell's strong brands, considerable liquidity, and it's focused operating and financial strategy. The ratings also encompass the cyclical nature of a significant portion of the company's global business units as well as some commodity exposure, albeit at much lower levels than several years ago. Despite its cyclicality and very diverse product line, Newell has managed its business well with growth in many business lines. The company continues to simplify its capital structure and, even on a pro forma basis its credit protection measures have improved markedly since 2008. The Stable Outlook reflects the company's resumption of organic revenue growth since 2009, strong cash flow generation, and Fitch's expectation that shareholder- friendly actions will be prudent. Major restructurings are over although there will be some fine-tuning from European Transformation and Project Renewal. Given this, there would be cushion in the rating to accommodate bolt-on acquisitions or prudent shareholder-friendly actions as long as leverage (total debt with equity credit/EBITDA) remains in the 2x to 3x range. Fitch expects some pressure on revenues given the company's moderate level of sales from developed markets in Europe. However, it should be partially offset by growth in developing markets. In addition, the company's focus on costs and Fitch's expectation that commodity costs have stabilized somewhat should ensure that profits and cash flows remain relatively stable. It is noteworthy that despite the fact that Newell has been restructuring for much of the past decade, it has generated positive free cash flow since at least 1996. For the three months ended March 31, 2012, revenues increased 4.6% to $1.3 billion with core growth (volume/price/mix) of 2.9%, pre-buys ahead of the European SAP implementation of 2.3% and some partial offset from foreign exchange translation of (.6%). Operating income adjusted for stock compensation expense improved 6% to $156 million, ahead of sales growth on higher productivity. Debt balances, excluding $218 million in equity credit, increased modestly to $2.3 billion from $2.2 billion at year end. Fitch expects debt and leverage to remain near current levels during 2012. Through the LTM ended March 31, 2012, Newell's pro forma leverage of 2.5x has declined materially from the 3.2x in 2008 (3.4x without the equity credit). Funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage has improved sequentially to 8.9x at the LTM from 3.5x in 2008. More importantly, Newell's free cash flow (FCF) has rebounded to more than $250 million in each of the past three years from a cyclical low of $63 million in 2008. Fitch expects FCF to remain in the $250 million range in 2012. Newell's financial flexibility is ample with almost $700 million in liquidity and solid access to the capital markets. The company has $190 million in cash on hand, $480 million available under its $800 million revolving credit facility which matures in December 2016, and $25 million of availability under its $200 million 364-day receivables facility. Newell is expected to extend the 364-day receivable facility in September 2012. Except for a $500 million, 5.5% note maturing in 2013, there are no other long-term debt maturities until the $250 million note due in 2015. Fitch expects the $500 million note due in 2013 to be refinanced. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)