June 11 - Arauco y Constitucion S.A. (ARAUCO; BBB/Stable/--) are not
immediately affected by the announcement that ARAUCO reached an agreement to
purchase 100% of Flakeboard Co. Ltd.'s shares on June 8, 2012. ARAUCO will spend
$242.5 million for this equity stake, and the transaction is expected to close
in the second half of 2012. In our opinion, due to its relatively small size
relative to ARAUCO's operations, the transaction alone doesn't materially affect
ARAUCO's financial risk profile. It will help, however, enlarge and diversify
the company's position as a global wood panel producer. The transaction is the
second of this type in the year: In January 2012, the company purchased a panel
factory in North Carolina for $62.7 million.
Nevertheless, we project softening pulp prices in 2012 will cause ARAUCO's
leverage to worsen throughout the year. We believe the Flakeboard acquisition
will also weaken its credit metrics initially, as it adds to its net debt more
than it does to its cash flows in the short term. We will keep monitoring
ARAUCO's investment plan and financial policies, as well as the resilience of
its operating cash flow in the coming months.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)