(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Compass Bancshares (CBSS) to 'BBB' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. The action was prompted by the downgrade of the parent company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's (BBVA) ratings to 'BBB+' from 'A' (refer to press release titled 'Fitch Downgrades Santander & BBVA to 'BBB+'/Negative Outlook on Sovereign Action', dated June 11, 2012 for additional information on the BBVA rating action). A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Since CBSS' ratings and Outlook are correlated with those of BBVA; changes in BBVA's ratings result in changes to CBSS' IDRs and Outlook. CBSS' support-driven IDR is currently notched one level below those of its parent since it is strategically important to, but not considered a core subsidiary of BBVA. Thus, with BBVA's downgrade to 'BBB+', CBSS' support-driven IDR was downgraded to 'BBB'. CBSS' IDR reflects the higher of its support-driven IDR or its standalone rating, the Viability Rating (VR). With the recent rating action on BBVA and a concurrent downgrade of CBSS' VR, CBSS' support-driven IDR and VR are now the same. CBSS' VR, which reflects the company's intrinsic creditworthiness absent any extraordinary support, was downgraded reflecting the company's modest earnings profile. Nonetheless, the company's solid capital base, good liquidity profile, and improving asset quality trends help to offset the weaker earnings profile. CBSS' performance over the past several years has been pressured by large goodwill impairment charges and high credit costs. Excluding the goodwill charges, reported return metrics are somewhat worse than similarly-rated peers. CBSS, as are others in the industry, is faced with a difficult operating environment, including increased regulatory costs, low interest rates, and weak loan demand. Providing support to the ratings at their current levels, CBSS has reported moderating trends in asset quality. The bank's level of nonaccrual assets has fallen approximately 45% since the March 31, 2010 peak level, though they remain elevated at approximately 3% of loans. CBSS has also been able to reduce its concentration to construction and land development loans (C&LD), a portfolio which has exhibited considerable stress over the past several years. C&LD loans as a percentage of capital have fallen to 51% of total risk-based capital at March 31, 2012, down from 144% at YE2009. CBSS has a good funding profile that does not rely excessively on wholesale funds. Funding is aided by a large noninterest-bearing deposit base that consistently represents approximately 28% of total deposits. Holding company obligations are modest, and debt service coverage is more than adequate. The company's capital base remains sound with a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 11.05% at March 31, 2012. Capital levels have benefited through external capital support from BBVA, most notably in 2009 and 2010, though Fitch assumes further support is not forthcoming from BBVA, nor needed. Conversely, Fitch views the ultimate divestiture of CBSS as an increasing possibility given BBVA's weakening profile and the very strained Spanish economy. Accordingly, Fitch has downgraded CBSS' support rating to '2' from '1' suggesting a high probability of external support. Fitch does not see upward momentum in the company's VR given the relatively modest earnings profile. If operating metrics were to continue to underperform peer averages, CBSS' VR could be further pressured by a downgrade. Conversely, if CBSS were to improve its earnings performance, the company's VR could be upgraded. If BBVA were to be downgraded again, this could potentially pressure CBSS' ratings as well. The following ratings are downgraded: Compass Bancshares, Inc. --Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'A-'; Rating Outlook Negative --VR to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'; --Support to '2' from '1'; --Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'. Compass Bank --Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'A-'; Rating Outlook Negative; --Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1;' --VR to 'bbb' from 'bbb+; --Support to '2' from '1'; --Long-term deposits to 'A-' from 'A'; --Short-term deposits to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Senior unsecured to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; --Subordinated debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. TexasBanc Capital Trust I --Preferred stock to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)