(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB' rating to Mountainview, Calif.-based Symantec Corp.'s $1 billion
of senior unsecured, five- and 10-year notes. The company intends to use the
issue proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include the repayment
of the $1 billion convertible senior notes due June 15, 2013.
The 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Symantec is not affected by the new notes
issue. Our ratings on the company reflect its "satisfactory" business
position; a successful track record of integrating acquired operations; and
good growth opportunities across products, platforms, and geographies.
Defensible market positions and strong financial flexibility to support its
growth initiatives temper the company's fragmented and competitive markets and
moderately aggressive acquisition strategy. Standard & Poor's assesses
Symantec's financial risk profile as "intermediate."
On June 4, 2012, Symantec was advised that the Commercial Litigation Branch of
the Department of Justice was investigating its compliance with certain
provisions of its 2007 GSA schedule contract. Symantec's total sales under the
GSA Schedule contract were approximately $210 million from the period
beginning January 2007 and ending December 2011.
We will monitor developments regarding the investigation. We do not currently
have visibility about the timing of the resolution, whether the scope of the
inquiry will be expanded, nor the potential impact a negative outcome could
have on the company's financial results and its ability to compete on future
U.S. government contracts.
However, we believe that Symantec's "strong" liquidity profile with cash and
marketable securities totaling about $3.2 billion as of March 30, 2011;
discretionary free cash flow of about $1.6 billion in fiscal 2012; and a
committed $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in 2017
would provide the company adequate flexibility to absorb the imposition of
damages, including up to treble damages, plus civil penalties in some cases
without affecting the current ratings.
RATINGS LIST
Symantec Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
New Ratings
Symantec Corp.
Senior Unsecured
$1 bil five- and 10-year notes BBB
(New York Ratings Team)