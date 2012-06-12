Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Laender 40
here
June 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 40's EUR1.5bn bonds, due 13
June 2022, a final 'AAA' Long-term rating. The bonds will be issued by a group
of seven German federated states (Laender). This is the 40th joint issue of the
German Laender and the 27th to be rated by Fitch.
The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of
the German Federation, including the seven German federated states involved in
the joint issue, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which
ensure timely debt and debt service payment.
Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the
German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+')
represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which
include the seven states undertaking the issue: Bremen, Hamburg,
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Rheinland-Pfalz, Saarland, Schleswig-Holstein and
Thueringen. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event
of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial
performances.
Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, the proceeds of
which will be divided between the participating states as follows:
State of Bremen: EUR235m
State of Hamburg: EUR235m
State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR200m
State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR235m
State of Saarland: EUR235m
State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR235m
State of Thueringen: EUR125m
The State of Bremen will be the paying agent. The issue's liquidity is
underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender operate in, which
allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and
recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted
and European Central Bank (ECB) repo-eligible.
The objective of the Laender's jumbo joint issue is to offer investors a
sizeable and liquid bond with portfolio exposure on several issuers.
The new issue report is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2011, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 5 March
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the
United States
(New York Ratings Team)