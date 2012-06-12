BRIEF-Amyris says near-term debt maturities have been resolved
* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 DIFC Investments LLC: * Moodys affirms difci b3 rating and changes outlook to stable
* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company still expects closing of sale to occur in q1 of 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 German consumer-goods group Beiersdorf has appointed former Sanofi manager Vincent Warnery to a new position on its board overseeing the Eucerin skincare, La Prairie anti-ageing and Hansaplast woundcare brands.