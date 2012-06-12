(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our rankings on Capita Asset Services for its roles as U.K. primary and special servicer.

-- To outlook is stable.

June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on Capita Asset Services (Ireland) Ltd. and Capita Asset Services (UK) Ltd. (collectively known as CAS) as primary and special servicer of U.K. commercial loans, respectively. OUTLOOK The outlook is stable for CAS' primary and special servicing of commercial mortgages in the U.K. MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for management and organization, based on:

-- The completion of the integration of the Barclays Capital Mortgage Servicing platform which included a review of both operations and allowed CAS to select the best elements of each operation and introduce them to the combined company.

-- With the exception of the take-on of the BCMS loans there has been no growth experienced by CAS. The company has responded by appointing a business development director who is targeted with generating new business contacts and creating an increase in portfolios to be serviced.

-- The creation of additional management positions to support the operation and allow senior management to focus their attentions on the business at a higher level than previously.

-- A stable work-force as highlighted by a low staff turnover rate.

-- A robust independent internal audit function. LOAN ADMINISTRATION We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for loan administration, based on:

-- Ongoing enhancements to Evolan, the main servicing platform now deployed by CAS.

-- Continued closer integration of primary and special servicing activities which we believe should lead to greater consistency across both areas in terms of the way loans are managed.

-- Enhanced reporting developed in conjunction with some investors aimed at creating reports which are informative and detailed. FINANCIAL POSISION We consider Capita's financial position to be SUFFICIENT and believe that there is adequate financial strength to sustain CAS' primary and special servicing operations for the next 12 months to 18 months. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

