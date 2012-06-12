(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS AG's (UBS,
'A'/Stable/'F1') outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The affirmation
follows the conclusion of Fitch's review of the credit risk of the cover pool
and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.
The rating is based on UBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and an
unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 25.4%, the combination of which
enables the covered bonds to be rated up to 'AA+' on a probability of default
basis. Programme documents do not permit the asset percentage (AP) to exceed
90%. The programme's current contractual AP of 88.0% is equal to the AP which
allows the cover pool in the agency's cash flow analysis to withstand 'AA+'
stress levels and still repay the covered bonds on time. In addition it is
sufficient to achieve superior recoveries from the cover pool should the covered
bonds default, supporting a one-notch uplift to 'AAA'.
All else being equal, UBS's covered bonds rating can be maintained at 'AAA' when
factoring in recoveries given default as long as the issuer is rated at least
'A-'.
The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among other things, by
the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can
change over time even in the absence of new issuance, and it cannot be assumed
that it will remain stable over time.
The D-Factor of 25.4% reflects the strength of the asset segregation through a
bankruptcy remote special-purpose company acting as guarantor, the protection
against liquidity gaps provided by the nine month pre-maturity test and a
liquidity reserve covering rolling three months of interest payments due on the
covered bonds. It also factors in the provision for the guarantor to take
decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT
systems. Fitch has given no credit to specific involvement of the Swiss banking
authorities for the benefit of the covered bondholders, since the programme is
based on contractual arrangements.
The covered bonds are collateralised by a pool of CHF-denominated residential
mortgage loans originated by UBS. As of 31 March 2012, the cover pool consisted
of 53.611 residential mortgage loan contracts secured on Swiss properties, with
an aggregate outstanding balance of CHF23.1bn and a weighted-average (WA)
current loan-to-value of 61%. In the agency's view, the delivered cash flows do
not adequately address the risk of extension of the bullet loans beyond the
legal maturity in a stressed economic environment. Fitch has therefore formed
assumptions about the maturity profile of the cover pool's assets to better
reflect potential mismatches between the cover pool and the covered bond
issuances in a wind-down scenario arising from possible extensions of the loans.
As of 31 March 2012 all of the issued covered bonds are fixed rate and
denominated in foreign currencies (79% in EUR, 20% in USD and 1% in NOK). The
guarantor will hedge foreign exchange- and resulting interest rate risks between
the cover assets and the covered bonds by entering into a series of swaps. UBS
acts as swap provider, subject to collateralisation and best effort replacement
triggers.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 24.7% and a weighted average recovery rate
of 84.0% resulting in a weighted average credit loss of 4.0%. The cover pool is
geographically distributed across Switzerland's regions, with the largest
concentrations being in Lake Geneva (33%) and Zurich (14%).
The main driver of the AP are the estimated credit loss and maturity mismatches
between the programme's assets and liabilities as currency- and interest rate
mismatches are mitigated.
However, Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of
enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure
Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com). Although this would not impact the rating of the covered
bonds, it would impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings could be maintained
at 'AAA', if it is implemented as proposed.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)