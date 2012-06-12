(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB+' issue rating to United Technologies Corp.'s proposed $1
billion of subordinated notes due 2022 (or as early as Aug. 1, 2017), which the
company will issue as part of $1 billion of equity units (with an overallotment
provision for up to an additional $100 million).
Each unit consists of a subordinated security and a forward contract that
requires the unit holder to purchase a specified number of UTC common shares
on Aug. 1, 2015. The notes will be subordinated to all of UTC's senior
indebtedness, and prior to Aug. 1, 2015, the company will have the option to
defer interest payment on the notes without triggering an event of default.
The ratings on the notes apply to the company's obligation to service the debt
component as well as its obligation to issue common shares under the forward
contract. We will apply "high" equity content to the equity units and
associated debt for the purpose of our analysis and ratio calculations.
We expect that UTC will uses initial proceeds from the issuance to fund a
portion of the purchase price of its acquisition of Goodrich Corp.
The 'A' rating on Hartford, Conn.-based industrial and aerospace product
manufacturer UTC reflect our expectations that the pending Goodrich
acquisition will strengthen UTC's business risk profile. This should be enough
to offset its less conservative financial policies and temper the
deterioration in financial leverage that will result from the transaction. We
believe the resulting business profile of UTC would be "excellent" and its
financial profile would be "intermediate."
We estimate that at closing, the pro forma ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA
would increase to about 2.7x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total
debt would weaken to about 30%. Under our base scenario, we expect that the
company will be able to subsequently reduce its debt with $3 billion of
identified asset divestitures and with a good portion of its $4 billion in
annual discretionary cash flow. We also expect the company to limit
acquisitions and share buybacks during that period. The combination of these
factors should decrease leverage toward 2x and increase FFO to debt to about
35%-40%, which we would view as appropriate for the rating, within the next
two years. However, if adverse end-market developments, an inability or
unwillingness to execute planned divestitures, or aggressive financial
decisions meaningfully delay or compromise the improvement we expect, we could
consider a lower rating.
RATINGS LIST
United Technologies Corp.
Corporate credit rating A/Negative/A-1
NEW RATING
United Technologies Corp.
Subordinated (equity units)
$1 bil. notes due 2022 BBB+
