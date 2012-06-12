(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank (WBP, 'BBB+'/Positive/'F2') mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows the agency's review of the cover pool's credit risk and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities. The Pfandbriefe rating is based on WBP's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 14.6%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to be rated up to 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. In the agency's cash flow analysis, unchanged from last year's review, overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.5% allows the cover pool to withstand 'AA+' stress levels and still repay the Pfandbriefe on time. In addition, it is sufficient to achieve superior recoveries from the cover pool should the Pfandbriefe default, supporting a one-notch uplift to 'AAA'. All else being equal, WBP's mortgage Pfandbriefe rating can be maintained at 'AAA' when factoring in recoveries given default, if the issuer is rated at least 'BBB+'. Fitch's view on the level of nominal OC supporting the programme's 'AAA' rating on the mortgage Pfandbriefe is unchanged at 11.5%. The main driver of the supporting OC is interest rate risk. In Fitch's cash flow analysis the floating rate liabilities of 25% are exposed to increasing interest rates as floating rate assets are only 1%.The OC supporting the rating will be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. As of 31 March 2012, WBP's outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR4.18bn secured by a cover pool of EUR4.69bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 12.4%. All liabilities and assets are euro-denominated. In its analysis, Fitch takes into account the lowest nominal OC that was observed in the past 12 months, which is 12.4%. As this nominal OC is higher than the OC supporting the 'AAA' Pfandbriefe rating, the rating has been affirmed. The Pfandbriefe are secured by a cover pool of German mortgage loans (95%) and substitute assets (5%). The pool comprises 63.397 loans. Of those 97% are secured by residential properties. 3% are commercial properties or classified as "others". The properties are well-diversified throughout Germany. 18% are located in Baden-Wuerttemberg followed by 17% in Bavaria. The pool is very granular as loans above EUR1m account for roughly 1% of mortgage loans and the biggest loan accounts for only 0.07%. As commercial loans are not part of WBP's strategic business activities, no new commercial loans will be originated or added to the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario Fitch has calculated an expected credit loss of 3.54%. Credit loss is low compared to other mortgage Pfandbriefe. The rating default rate and the rating recovery rate for this scenario are 13.85% and 74.47%, respectively. Fitch only received some basic loan information on a line-by-line basis. The original loan-to-mortgage-lending value (OLTMLV) was provided as stratification only. Based on this basic information, Fitch made some conservative assumptions. The remaining term was calculated assuming a maximum loan term of 30 years. This assumption was changed from 25 to 30 years to consider the low interest environment and consequently lower repayments. The average remaining term resulted in 23 years. Fitch calculated an average OLTMLV of 58.9% using the upper boundary of the provided stratification. However, the OLTMLV is low compared to other German residential mortgage pools. Fitch's default assumption is very sensitive to both, OLTMLV and the remaining term. Although the pool composition remained stable compared to last year's analysis, the credit loss assumption decreased by 41bps in a 'AAA' scenario. This is driven through Fitch's changed forward-looking view on the foreclosure frequency of German residential mortgage loans, which differs from the historical estimate used for last year's analysis. The OC supporting the 'AAA' rating remained unchanged due to the assumptions made on the loan term. However, Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). This would impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings could be maintained at 'AAA', if it is implemented as proposed. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)