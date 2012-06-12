(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the 'AAA' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB). It has also affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'F1+' for both banks. Fitch expects to complete its review of CEB and EIB within the next three months. The renewal of the RWN on both institutions primarily reflects the high uncertainty surrounding the current situation in the eurozone, linked to the coming June 2012 elections in Greece. As mentioned by Fitch in a recently published report ('Ratings Under a Eurozone Redenomination Scenario', published on 31 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), the risk of a Greek exit from the eurozone is material and rising and could have rating implication for other eurozone countries. The EIB and the CEB have significant loan exposures to eurozone sovereigns, public institutions, banks and corporates and their loan portfolios could therefore suffer from such a scenario. EIB's loan portfolio to Greek counterparts accounted for 35% of its equity at end-2011 and CEB's exposure to 6.2% of its equity at end-May 2012. In addition, their capital is majority-owned by eurozone sovereigns and negative rating actions on such sovereigns would affect support. The renewal of the RWN for the EIB also acknowledges a potential capital increase which the bank's shareholders are currently considering and which could potentially be approved over the coming months. The CEB is a multilateral development bank (MDB) established in 1956 by members of the Council of Europe, a 47-member organisation founded in 1949. Its mission is to provide low-cost financing through loans and guarantees to its member states for social, environmental and educational purposes. Based in Paris, France, it employed 175 staff at end-2011. The EIB is an MDB set up in 1958 to facilitate economic integration in the EU, assist EU candidate and potential candidate countries, and support EU cooperation with developing countries. Based in Luxembourg, it employed 1,958 staff at end-2011 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Multilateral Development Banks', dated 23 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Multilateral Development Banks (New York Ratings Team)