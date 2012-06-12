(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Italy-based multi-utility Hera SpA (BBB+/Stable/A-2) are unaffected following the company's announcement that it's in talks regarding a possible merger with Italy-based utility Acegas-APS (not rated). We understand that discussions are in the very early stages. Consequently, it is uncertain that the link-up will take place. We will, however, continue to monitor the discussions. (New York Ratings Team)