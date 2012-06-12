(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The Caribbean Development Bank's risk management has weakened.
-- We lowered the long-term issuer credit rating on the bank to 'AA+'
from 'AAA' and affirmed the 'A-1+' short-term rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite weaknesses in
the risk management framework, the bank's financial position will remain in
line with its rated peers and that the very strong shareholder support will
persist.
Rating Action
On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
issuer credit rating on the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to 'AA+' from
'AAA' and affirmed the short-term 'A-1+' rating. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that CDB's risk management is not commensurate
with other 'AAA' rated multilateral lending institutions, particularly given
its size and regional economic weakness. CDB has failed to comply with one of
its internal liquidity policy guidelines, and borrower concentration remains
high.
The bank's liquidity was tighter in 2011 than in previous years. At the end of
2011, CDB had a negative funding gap of 3-12 months due to $226 million of
debt maturing in 2012. Liquid assets represented 70% of undisbursed loans and
projected one year of debt service at the end of 2011. Despite covering 143%
of debt maturing in one year or less, CDB's liquid assets were less than the
minimum of 200% it maintained during the prior five years. CDB expects to
raise sufficient debt this year to roll over its 2012 maturities and finance a
planned $100 million of lending. Related to liquidity, funding management is
of concern and compares less favorably with the diversified funding strategies
of other small multilateral institutions. CDB's reliance on capital markets
has resulted in a concentration of maturities in 2012-14.
Borrower concentration has historically been high for CDB, and stresses have
emerged because of the prolonged economic weakness in the Caribbean. The top
five borrowers account for 63% of loans and 103% of narrow risk-bearing
capacity. Given rising credit vulnerabilities in the region, this high
concentration is an increasing credit weakness for CDB. The ongoing economic
and financial stress in the region contributed to public-sector
past-due-but-not-impaired loans of 2.4% of public-sector loans in 2011. (Under
an accounting presentation change in 2011, CDB recognized the full amount of
past-due-but-not-impaired loans in lieu of the balance of
billed-but-uncollected amounts.) CDB determined no public-sector loans were
impaired in 2011, and it has not taken provisions for its public-sector
portfolio. Two private-sector impaired loans represented 21% of the
private-sector loan portfolio at the end of 2011; the bank has taken a 47%
provision against these loans. CDB's loan portfolio growth slowed to 2% in
2011 from 21% in 2010.
CDB recognized comprehensive income of $41 million in 2011 and $42 million in
the restated 2010 period. However, the bank's net interest margin (net
interest and similar income-to-average loans outstanding) and its investment
income-to-average investments outstanding have decreased since 2009, a trend
of lower profitability that, if continued, could put pressure on the bank's
generated cash flows in the medium term. A change in the accounting treatment
for derivatives relating to CDB's two Yen issues caused a small negative
adjustment (cumulative from over 10 years) to its retained earnings (0.04% of
adjusted shareholders' equity).
CDB has experienced recently a change of senior management and a number of
senior positions are in the process of being filled. The bank is also
reviewing its risk management and capital adequacy frameworks, which are
expected to be completed by the end of 2012.
Despite the aforementioned qualitative weaknesses, we believe that CDB's
financial profile, especially its very strong capitalization, supports the
rating. CDB traditionally has been well-capitalized and continued to be so as
of the end of 2011, with narrow risk-bearing capacity to development-related
exposure (DRE) of 60%. Standard & Poor's measure of capitalization is narrow
risk-bearing capacity--comprised of paid-in capital adjusted for receivables,
retained earnings, and provisions for loan losses-relative to DRE, which
includes gross loans outstanding, guarantees, equity investments, and
securities of borrowing members. This ratio is higher than many of CDB's
larger 'AAA' rated peers with more diversified membership and funding sources.
Broad risk-bearing capacity (which includes 'AAA' callable capital)
represented 91% of DRE at the end of 2011, its highest level during the past
six years. The capital position is improving further through the incoming
capital installment payments, following the general capital increase approved
in 2010. As part of this increase, the bank should raise its paid-in capital
by 138% by 2016. In 2011, the members paid in just over 10% of the capital
increase, although a handful of smaller borrowing members had arrears as of
June 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the financial profile will
remain stable, with new capital subscriptions offsetting lower profitability
seen this past year and that it will remain so in the near future. We expect
the continuation of preferred creditor treatment and the bank's prominent
position as a lender in its borrowing member countries. Strengthening of risk
management policies could contribute to an upgrade. The deterioration of the
financial profile would lead to a downgrade. Additionally, the ratings could
be affected--up or down--by our new criteria for multilateral lending
institutions, which we expect to adopt later this year.
Criteria and Related Research
-- Caribbean Debt Is On The Rise, May 22, 2012
-- Latin America And The Caribbean: Holding Steady So Far, But Risks
Loom, May 22, 2012
-- Europe's Financial Woes Can Offer Lessons For The Caribbean Region,
May 21, 2012
-- Advance Notice Of Proposed Changes to Multilateral Lending Institution
Criteria, March 12, 2012
-- Caribbean Development Bank, Sept. 23, 2011
-- Supranationals, Sept. 23, 2011
-- Criteria for Multilateral Lending Institutions, Oct. 19, 2007
Ratings List
Downgraded; Rating Affirmed
To From
Caribbean Development Bank
Issuer Credit Rating
Foreign Currency AA+/Stable/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+
Senior Unsecured AA+ AAA
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)