(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Opera Germany (No. 2) p.l.c.'s CMBS notes and revised the Outlooks to Negative, as follows: EUR374.5m class A (XS0278492706) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable EUR46.8m class B (XS0278493001) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable EUR65.6m class C (XS0278493266) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable EUR63.7m class D (XS0278493340) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 'RE50%' EUR9.4m class E (XS0278493423) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; 'RE0%' The rating actions reflect both the bullet repayment risk in the transaction and the improved asset performance over the past 12 months. A sale of the four assets by final maturity in October 2014 is required for redemption of the notes. Improved performance of the assets supports a sale, but investor interest and available lending drive the achievable prices. Three of the four shopping centres have been marketed since October 2011, in line with a restructuring plan. However, by April 2012, no sales had occurred. If no significant progress is made by October 2012, Fitch may take negative rating action as the maturity of the transaction approaches. Achieving simultaneous sales of three, and after the refurbishment of the Koe-Galerie, four retail assets in North Rhine Westphalia may prove difficult. The transaction only has a one-year tail period. After a two-year prolongation, as part of a restructuring of the loan, the tail period decreased from three years to one year. If the loan passes its maturity date, the limited time available to the servicer/special servicer to sell the remaining assets would put potential buyers in a strong negotiating position. The second-largest property, Koe-Galerie is likely to be sold last. Fitch expects the sale will be time-consuming due to the size of the property and its current letting situation/market position. The asset performance has improved over the past 12 months. The WA lease term for the four assets increased to 5.3 years from 4.1 years since April 2011. Rhein-Ruhr-Zentrum and Opern-Passagen though show a slight decrease in lease term. Koe-Galerie and Schwanenmarkt drive the increase through significant reletting and prolongations. The aggregate passing rent has increased to EUR36.8m from EUR33.7m since April 2011. A reduction in passing rent for Opern-Passagen over the same period was outweighed by the performance of the other three assets. New leases have been signed for Opern-Passagen since the last reporting date. The letting will increase rent by EUR0.87m and decrease vacancy. Refurbishing works on the Koe-Galerie property are on schedule and reletting is progressing. The works are planned to be completed by September 2013, just ahead of loan maturity. The property is still partially vacant, but new leases have been signed especially for the retail units. A connection to the new neighbouring shopping centre, Seven, is hoped to bring new walk-in customers to the premises starting this summer. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will be shortly available on the agency's website, www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria' dated 4 April 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 6 June 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)