(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 12 - Overview
-- On June 8, we downgraded EASA's subsidiary, EDENOR, to 'CCC' from
'CCC+' because of its weaker-than-expected performance in the first quarter of
2012 and our expectation that its credit metrics will continue to worsen for
the remainder of the year.
-- We are affirming our 'CCC' global scale ratings on EASA and revising
the outlook to negative from stable to reflect the credit linkage between EASA
and EDENOR.
-- The negative outlook is based on our expectations that as EDENOR
creditworthiness continues to deteriorate, EASA's ultimate parent, Pampa
Energia S.A. will have less incentives to support EASA's temporary liquidity
shortfalls.
Rating Action
On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on
Argentina-based holding company Electricidad Argentina S.A. (EASA)
to negative from stable. In addition, we affirmed the 'CCC' global scale
corporate credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision is based on our belief that EASA's ultimate parent, Pampa
Energia, is less likely to support the company as a result of the persistent
deterioration of its subsidiary Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte
S.A.'s (EDENOR) operating and financial performance, which we expect will
continue eroding in the second half of 2012. Our base case scenario does not
incorporate financial support to fund temporary cash shortfalls.
The ratings on EASA continue to reflect its "vulnerable" business risk
profile, mirroring EDENOR's. This profile incorporates the high political and
regulatory risks the electric utility sector faces in Argentina. The ratings
also reflect EASA's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, characterized
by weak debt coverage and some currency mismatch risk as its debt is
denominated in dollars. As of December 2011, Pampa held a significant
proportion of EASA's notes due 2022, which provides some flexibility and
partly mitigates the negative factors.
During the 12 months ended March 2012, EASA's cash sources increased as a
result of new agreements for technical assistance with Empresa Distribuidora
de Energia Norte S.A. (EDEN) and Empresa Distribuidora Electrica Regional S.A.
(EMDERSA), some of which we expect will be canceled in the near future. We
estimate EASA will continue receiving annual fees of $2.5 million, but no
dividends, from EDENOR and approximately $2.3 million from EDEN at least in
the next two years. This level of cash generation will not be enough, in our
opinion, to cover operating expenses and debt services in the next 12 months
without additional support or funding sources.
EASA has a 51% interest in EDENOR. EDENOR is Argentina's largest electricity
distribution company by customers and power sales. It has a 95-year concession
contract, which started in 1992, to distribute electricity in a densely
populated area of about 7 million people in the northwest of Buenos Aires
province and north of the city of Buenos Aires. EDENOR currently holds a
99.99% shareholding controlling interest in AESEBA S.A. (not rated) and a
78.56% stake in EMDERSA. EMDERSA distributes electricity in the provinces of
San Luis, La Rioja, and Salta through its subsidiaries. AESEBA is also an
electricity distributor in the northern part of the province of Buenos Aires
through its 90% interest in EDEN. EDENOR is currently in the process of
selling part of its stake in EMDERSA.
Liquidity
We assess EASA's liquidity as "weak," based on the company's limited
stand-alone cash flow generation: As of March 2012, the company's cash
holdings and short-term liquid investments totaled about $700,000, compared
with short-term debt of approximately $1.9 million.
We believe that EASA will receive fees in excess of $5 million in 2012, which
would not be sufficient to cover operating expenses of $600,000 and debt
service of approximately $5.5 million. However, the company enjoys some
financial flexibility as it maintains an intercompany credit of $4.9 million
with subsidiaries to be collected in June 2012. We expect EASA to use this
credit to cover its first semester interest payments. As of March 31, 2012,
EASA was in compliance with its covenants.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Pampa Energia's incentives
to support EASA will continue to erode. We might consider revising the outlook
to stable if the company's cash generation strengthens enough so that the
company can cover operating expenses and debt service on its own or if we
perceive higher incentives for Pampa to support its subsidiary, as a result,
for example, of tariff increases or other mechanisms that would benefit
EDENORs operating and financial performance.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial RisksIn The Investor-Owned
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
Electricidad Argentina S.A.
To From
Corporate credit rating CCC/Negative/-- CCC/Stable/--
Senior unsecured debt CCC CCC
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)