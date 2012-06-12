(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Overview

-- On June 8, we downgraded EASA's subsidiary, EDENOR, to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' because of its weaker-than-expected performance in the first quarter of 2012 and our expectation that its credit metrics will continue to worsen for the remainder of the year.

-- We are affirming our 'CCC' global scale ratings on EASA and revising the outlook to negative from stable to reflect the credit linkage between EASA and EDENOR.

-- The negative outlook is based on our expectations that as EDENOR creditworthiness continues to deteriorate, EASA's ultimate parent, Pampa Energia S.A. will have less incentives to support EASA's temporary liquidity shortfalls. Rating Action On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Argentina-based holding company Electricidad Argentina S.A. (EASA) to negative from stable. In addition, we affirmed the 'CCC' global scale corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision is based on our belief that EASA's ultimate parent, Pampa Energia, is less likely to support the company as a result of the persistent deterioration of its subsidiary Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A.'s (EDENOR) operating and financial performance, which we expect will continue eroding in the second half of 2012. Our base case scenario does not incorporate financial support to fund temporary cash shortfalls. The ratings on EASA continue to reflect its "vulnerable" business risk profile, mirroring EDENOR's. This profile incorporates the high political and regulatory risks the electric utility sector faces in Argentina. The ratings also reflect EASA's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, characterized by weak debt coverage and some currency mismatch risk as its debt is denominated in dollars. As of December 2011, Pampa held a significant proportion of EASA's notes due 2022, which provides some flexibility and partly mitigates the negative factors. During the 12 months ended March 2012, EASA's cash sources increased as a result of new agreements for technical assistance with Empresa Distribuidora de Energia Norte S.A. (EDEN) and Empresa Distribuidora Electrica Regional S.A. (EMDERSA), some of which we expect will be canceled in the near future. We estimate EASA will continue receiving annual fees of $2.5 million, but no dividends, from EDENOR and approximately $2.3 million from EDEN at least in the next two years. This level of cash generation will not be enough, in our opinion, to cover operating expenses and debt services in the next 12 months without additional support or funding sources. EASA has a 51% interest in EDENOR. EDENOR is Argentina's largest electricity distribution company by customers and power sales. It has a 95-year concession contract, which started in 1992, to distribute electricity in a densely populated area of about 7 million people in the northwest of Buenos Aires province and north of the city of Buenos Aires. EDENOR currently holds a 99.99% shareholding controlling interest in AESEBA S.A. (not rated) and a 78.56% stake in EMDERSA. EMDERSA distributes electricity in the provinces of San Luis, La Rioja, and Salta through its subsidiaries. AESEBA is also an electricity distributor in the northern part of the province of Buenos Aires through its 90% interest in EDEN. EDENOR is currently in the process of selling part of its stake in EMDERSA. Liquidity We assess EASA's liquidity as "weak," based on the company's limited stand-alone cash flow generation: As of March 2012, the company's cash holdings and short-term liquid investments totaled about $700,000, compared with short-term debt of approximately $1.9 million. We believe that EASA will receive fees in excess of $5 million in 2012, which would not be sufficient to cover operating expenses of $600,000 and debt service of approximately $5.5 million. However, the company enjoys some financial flexibility as it maintains an intercompany credit of $4.9 million with subsidiaries to be collected in June 2012. We expect EASA to use this credit to cover its first semester interest payments. As of March 31, 2012, EASA was in compliance with its covenants. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Pampa Energia's incentives to support EASA will continue to erode. We might consider revising the outlook to stable if the company's cash generation strengthens enough so that the company can cover operating expenses and debt service on its own or if we perceive higher incentives for Pampa to support its subsidiary, as a result, for example, of tariff increases or other mechanisms that would benefit EDENORs operating and financial performance. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action Electricidad Argentina S.A.

To From Corporate credit rating CCC/Negative/-- CCC/Stable/-- Senior unsecured debt CCC CCC