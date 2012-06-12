(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' long-term credit rating to GATX Corporation's (GATX) recently announced $250 million, 4.75% senior unsecured debt issuance due June 15, 2022.

The proceeds of the debt issuance will be primarily used to refinance GATX's existing commercial paper maturing in July 2012 and for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures. GATX's long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings are unaffected by the issuance of these debt securities, as the company's overall capitalization and leverage metrics were not materially impacted. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)