-- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on four classes from WAVE SPC's series 2007-1, a CRE CDO transaction.

-- We affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on one other class from the same transaction.

-- We removed all ratings from CreditWatch negative.

-- The rating actions reflect our analysis of the transaction following interest shortfalls to nondeferrable classes, which caused an event of default, as well as our analysis of the transactions' liability structures and the underlying credit characteristics of the collateral, using our global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria.

June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on four classes to 'D (sf)' from WAVE SPC's series 2007-1 (WAVE 2007-1), a commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) transaction. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class A-1 from the same transaction. We also removed all ratings from CreditWatch negative (see list). The rating actions on classes A-2 and B reflect our analysis of the transaction following interest shortfalls to nondeferrable classes, which caused an event of default (EOD). Classes A-2 and B experienced interest shortfalls according to the May 22, 2012, trustee remittance report, and we subsequently lowered our ratings on these classes to 'D (sf)'. For details on our surveillance methodology for transactions that have experienced an EOD, see "Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD," published Sept. 2, 2009. We lowered our ratings on classes C and D to 'D (sf)' because we determined that the classes are unlikely to be repaid in full. We affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class A-1 based on our analysis of the transaction's liability structure and the credit characteristics of the underlying collateral using our criteria in "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012. Our criteria include revisions to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and default patterns and timings of the collateral. The criteria also includes supplemental stress tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test), which we considered in our analysis. The trustee, Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, delivered an EOD notice on May 29, 2012, which noted that WAVE 2007-1 had experienced an EOD under section 5.1 (a) of its indenture. The notice indicates that there was a default in the payment of interest accrued on the class A-2 and B notes. This default in payment continued for a period of three business days, which resulted in an EOD. The liquidity interruption resulted from the failure of the underlying commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) for WAVE 2007-1 to produce sufficient interest proceeds to pay the full interest amount due to the nondeferrable interest classes. According to the most recent trustee report, WAVE 2007-1 was collateralized by 31 classes of CMBS ($952.0 million, 100%) from 31 distinct transactions issued between 2006 and 2007. All the securities are class A-J tranches from their respective CMBS transactions. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Class To From A-2 D (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg B D (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg C D (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg D D (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg RATING AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE WAVE SPC Series 2007-1 Collateralized debt obligations

Rating Class To From A-1 CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg (New York Ratings Team)