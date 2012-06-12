June 12 - Workers' compensation, the largest commercial lines segment
representing approximately 18% of commercial lines net written premiums in 2011,
posted a statutory combined ratio of 117% in 2011, according to a new report by
Fitch Ratings. This result is 9.5 percentage points worse than the commercial
lines aggregate for 2011 and the worst result in the past 10 years for the
workers' compensation line.
'Recent premium rate increases in workers' compensation are an encouraging sign
that the market has reached a cyclical bottom,' said Jim Auden, Managing
Director at Fitch. 'However, claims costs will continue to be affected by rising
medical severity and premium rates will need to improve significantly further
for the market to reach an underwriting breakeven.' Fitch estimates that it will
be difficult for the workers' compensation market to have a combined ratio of
110% or better in 2012 or 2013 without significantly more price improvement.
Workers compensation has generated reserve deficiencies from prior underwriting
periods in the last three consecutive years. 'Fitch believes that workers
compensation reserves at year end 2011 are one of the weaker segments from a
reserve adequacy perspective for the property/casualty industry, and industry
results will continue to be affected by unfavorable reserve development going
forward,' said Auden.
From a ratings standpoint, overall underwriting performance is given greater
consideration than individual lines' results. However, workers compensation is a
source of significant underwriting volatility for commercial lines insurers, and
signs of a cyclical turn from recent weak performance levels will promote
stability in ratings in the near term.
Fitch's report analyzes the workers' compensation market and the factors
currently influencing the market. In addition, it reviews the results of the top
15 workers' compensation underwriters and the shifting market composition over
the last five years.
The full report 'Workers' Compensation Insurance Market Update' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Workers' Compensation Insurance Market
Update
(New York Ratings Team)