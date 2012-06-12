(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB-' rating to Embraer S.A.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due
2022.
We view Embraer's business risk profile is "satisfactory." We expect the
company to maintain its position in the global commercial aircraft market
because of its competitive product portfolio, while strengthening its position
in the executive jet market by expanding its jet family with two new mid-light
jets in 2014 and an improving global customer service network. Embraer's
financial risk profile is "intermediate," as per our criteria. We project in
our base-case scenario that Embraer will sustain healthy free operating cash
flow of $130 million in 2012 and $250 million in 2013, despite higher capital
expenditures in the next two years to finish R&D of its mid-light jets and
potential new investments in commercial aviation. We expect its credit ratios
to remain quite strong for the rating category, improving by the end of 2012
from current levels. We project adjusted debt to EBITDA to hover around 1.0x
and funds from operations to adjusted debt to remain above 90% over the next
few years.
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that we may raise our ratings on
Embraer if it sustains its strong financial performance and there is more
clarity about the company's investments (in particular, in the product
evolution of its E-Jet family) and about its potential cash losses with the
execution of its AMR guarantees. We could upgrade the company if it
strengthens its operating profitability, keeping its EBITDA margin
consistently greater than 11% and manages to sustain its backlog, while
preserving its resilient financial profile.
