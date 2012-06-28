(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', and its Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB'. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Romania's Short-term rating of 'F3' and Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. Fitch's affirmation of Romania's sovereign ratings reflects the country's implementation of substantial fiscal consolidation against a backdrop of deteriorating economic activity at home and in its main trading partners. Nevertheless, exposure to turmoil in Greece and structural weaknesses constrain the rating. Fitch expects Romania's GDP to grow by 1.3% in 2012, which will be driven by domestic demand. In particular, increased EU funds absorption will boost public infrastructure investment. Short-term risks are skewed to the downside. Fitch projects that GDP growth will increase to 2.5% in 2013 and 3% in 2014, based on the assumption that eurozone activity recovers and EU funds absorption continues to improve. Fitch expects the budget deficit in EU harmonised (or ESA 95) terms to come in just below 3% of GDP in 2012, broadly in line with government plans. The agency's baseline scenario is that the deficit will continue to fall as a proportion of GDP in 2013-14, albeit at a pace somewhat slower than projected officially. This should allow public debt levels to stabilise at just over 35% of GDP in 2013-14. The government in place after the November 2012 election is likely to have a populist slant, which poses risks of overshooting fiscal targets. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that Romania will stick to commitments undertaken with multilateral lenders, allowing the IMF/EU/WB programme to remain on track. Fitch forecasts that the current-account deficit (CAD) will remain below 5% of GDP over the forecast period. An increase in current transfer inflows is likely to offset a widening of the trade deficit as domestic demand recovers more robustly. There is a tail risk of a "sudden stop" to external financing, but this is mitigated by official international reserves of EUR38bn (USD48bn); a fiscal buffer worth four months of deficit financing and debt maturities; and by the availability of EUR6bn in funds from multilateral organisations. The Romanian banking system is generally well capitalised and supervised, but non-performing loans (NPLs) have yet to peak. Furthermore, some of the local subsidiaries of Greek banks (which own 13% of Romanian banking assets) rely to some degree on liquidity supplied by the parent. In January 2012 a legislative package was adopted to mitigate these risks, which included bridge bank legislation to enable the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) to take over temporarily assets and liabilities of ailing banks. Structural reforms are the focus of the current agreement between Romania and multilateral institutions. These reforms concern in particular the restructuring of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The IMF noted in its latest quarterly review of programme implementation that structural reforms, including the preparation of plans to privatise a number of SOEs, have proceeded unevenly. Fitch expects reforms to continue, although the risk of delays and setbacks, particularly of a political nature, is high. This could hamper improvements in the efficiency and attractiveness to investment of Romania's economy. In terms of possible triggers for a rating action, further deterioration in the eurozone crisis could impact Romania via trade, investment and financial channels and could lead to a negative rating action. Significant divergence from fiscal targets deriving from a weakening in the government's political resolve after the November election could also put downward pressure on the rating. Conversely, renewed impetus in implementing structural and growth-enhancing reforms, leading to an increase in trend growth, could lead in turn to a positive rating action in the medium term. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)