(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - The Italian parliament's approval of labour market reform will help make the labour market more flexible and less segmented, Fitch Ratings says. In partially addressing a long-standing structural weakness, it is positive for Italy, although the eurozone debt crisis remains a key driver of Italy's rating. The aims of the reforms include giving employers greater flexibility to dismiss employees for economic reasons, and narrowing the distinction between permanent and temporary workers. In a country where labour productivity has been at best stagnant, and the labour market characterised by low participation and employment rates, successful reform is significant. How quickly and fully the impact of the reform, approved in the Chamber of Deputies Wednesday by 393 votes to 74, will be felt, may depend on judicial interpretation, as judges can still order the reinstatement of an employee if a court rules that they were unfairly dismissed. Labour reform needs to be part of a programme of reform to boost competitiveness, increase economic growth, and underpin confidence in the long-run sustainability of public finances. The government has proposed measures to reform public administration and improve the business environment, but opportunities to enact these may be limited as the general election, due in April 2013, approaches. We downgraded Italy to 'A-' on 27 January in our review of six sovereigns most vulnerable to the monetary and financing shocks of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis. The Outlook on the rating is Negative. As we noted at the time, fundamental fiscal and structural reforms would strengthen confidence that a large primary surplus could be sustained over several years, as well as enhancing the productivity and growth potential of the Italian economy. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Review and Outlook here Italy here Italy - The Challenge Ahead here (New York Ratings Team)