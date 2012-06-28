(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Fitch's ratings on health insurance and managed care
companies are unlikely to change directly as a result of Thursday's U.S. Supreme
Court ruling on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA). We have
not made any ratings changes as a function of today's decision and feel that a
knee-jerk response would be inappropriate. In terms of the operating and credit
profiles of companies in the health insurance sector, the near-term impact of
the court's decision is minimal and the ultimate impact is uncertain and will
unfold over the longer term, driven by a combination of subsequent legislation
and structural change.
We believe the near-term impact (12-24 months) to be neutral, as expectations
for future market conditions and financial performance are unchanged. Our
long-term view is that the industry faces challenges, given the uncertainty
surrounding various aspects of ACA that have yet to be fully implemented and how
they will affect the market.
We note that, since various portions of ACA were implemented, no meaningful
change in financial results have registered, further supporting our view that
near-term affects are neutral. Our view remains that health insurance and
managed care companies will continue to be viable, underscored by their proven
effectiveness in reacting to marketplace changes and managing the significant
regulatory risks they have faced for years.
We believe that, as the healthcare system continues its struggle to manage
costs, margins will be under pressure. Still, considering pressured levels, we
think earnings and interest coverage are likely to remain supportive of current
ratings levels for the next 12-24 months.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)