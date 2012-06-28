(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - In the course of routine surveillance, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on the following State of Vermont bonds: --$13.3 million special obligation transportation infrastructure bonds 2010 series A. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The state plans to issue the second series of special obligation transportation infrastructure bonds this summer. Fitch will review the credit again in conjunction with that sale, which will include updated information on longer-term revenue projections and borrowing plans. SECURITY The bonds are special, limited obligations of the state, payable from Motor Fuel Transportation Infrastructure Assessments. KEY RATING DRIVERS --FIRST LIEN ON DEDICATED TAX REVENUE: The state of Vermont has granted to bondholders a first lien on dedicated gasoline and diesel fuel assessments. Pledged funds are segregated in the Transportation Infrastructure Bond (TIB) Fund and the expenditure of such funds is statutorily limited to debt service and, once debt service has been accumulated for the fiscal year, pay-go capital expenditures for transportation projects. --ADEQUATE ADDITIONAL BONDS TEST: Additional leveraging of the pledged revenue stream requires 2 times (x) coverage of projected maximum annual debt service (MADS), and debt service coverage in the near term is well above this level. --FLEXIBILITY TO CONTROL ISSUANCE TO MAINTAIN COVERAGE: Should revenue growth be slower than projected, Fitch expects issuance would be slowed. CREDIT PROFILE The 'AA' rating on Vermont's special obligation transportation infrastructure bonds reflects the first lien on pledged funds, the statutory limitation on the use of pledged funds for transportation purposes, and a satisfactory 2x additional bonds test, as well as the state's careful attention to debt affordability. Since the initial sale under this credit in 2010, revenue performance has exceeded expectations. Fitch expects future debt issuance would be slowed should revenue growth lag expectations in the future. Pledged revenues consist of a 2% assessment on the retail price (averaged over the preceding quarter) per gallon on motor vehicle gasoline sold in the state and a 3-cent per gallon assessment on diesel fuel sales in Vermont, with the assessment on gasoline representing more than 90% of pledged revenues. In both cases, the levy is collected at the wholesale level along with other vehicle-related taxes. Both sources are relatively new, authorized and implemented in 2009 to fund transportation improvements across the state. Assessment revenues are segregated from all other Transportation Fund revenue and TIB Fund monies can only be expended for debt service on TIB fund bonds and, once debt service has been fully provided for in a given fiscal year, pay-as-you-go capital expenditures for transportation projects. Vermont has covenanted to fulfill the terms of the Trust Agreement and will not impair the rights or remedies of bondholders. Pursuant to the TIB statute, the assessments shall not be reduced below the rates in effect at the time of issuance of the bonds until the bonds have been paid. Based on July 2010 estimates, the state expected to receive pledged revenues totaling $18 million in fiscal 2011. Actual results totaled $18.5 million. The current fiscal 2012 projection is $22.5 million, compared to the $19.8 million expected at the time of the 2010 sale, and fiscal 2013 revenues are forecast at $22.8 million. Maximum annual debt service on the 2010 bonds equals $995,013. Pursuant to the indenture, the issuance of additional bonds requires no less than 2x coverage of MADS, calculated on a historical basis.