June 28 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3') EUR2.9bn outstanding mortgage covered bonds' 'AA' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the implementation of its covered bonds counterparty criteria (dated 14 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch placed all Italian covered bond programmes it rates on RWN as a consequence of Italy's downgrade, pending re-determination of the refinancing spreads and the level of asset percentage (AP) supporting the assigned rating (see "Fitch Takes Action on Italian Covered Bonds' Ratings", dated 08 February 2012 and "Fitch: Resolution of RWN on Italian Mortgage Covered Bonds Delayed", dated 08 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The RWN also reflects the fact that the set-off exposure is not fully taken into account in the asset coverage test. The amount that is not accounted for will be deducted from the asset percentage (AP) supporting the rating at the time and this will be recalculated. The Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) for the programme has been revised to 29.0% from 26.6% following the implementation of Fitch's covered bonds counterparty criteria. The combination of BPM's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and the updated D-Factor of 29.0% still allows the covered bonds to be rated as high as 'A+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. As communicated by the issuer, BPM has recently disposed of EUR440m of Italy's ('A-'/Negative/'F2') government bonds (approximately 9% of the cover pool outstanding balance). The funds deriving from the sale have been used partly to repay a portion of the subordinated loan while part is currently standing in the guarantor's accounts opened with Bank of New York Mellon (Luxembourg) S.A. - Italian Branch, being the account bank. Fitch's jump to default test has been performed and the exposure to the counterparty has not been considered excessive. As per Fitch's covered bond rating methodology, an uplift of up to two notches can be granted, on the basis of the level of AP that BPM commits to (currently 81.5%). The level of AP supporting a given rating will be affected, amongst other factors, by the profile of cover assets versus covered bonds, which is subject to change even in the absence of new issuances. It can therefore not be assumed that a given AP supporting the rating will remain stable over time. Fitch has analysed the short-term liquidity risk that could arise following BPM's hypothetical default. As communicated by the issuer, the programme documents have been amended to incorporate a dynamic reserve, adjusted monthly, which will be funded up to the aggregate amounts due and payable by the guarantor that will accrue on the covered bonds or under the covered bonds swap, as the case may be, in the immediately following three months. The reserve will additionally provision for senior costs and expenses and potential interest rate movements. The programme documentation includes an asset coverage test (ACT) whereby potential commingling and set-off exposures, calculated according to the programme documentation, are deducted dynamically against the cover pool. The D-Factor reflects, among other things, residual set-off and commingling exposures that are not taken into account within the ACT. Fitch will monitor these exposures regularly. The D-Factor review also incorporates Fitch's analysis of the complexity that derivatives add to the alternative manager's responsibilities after issuer insolvency. The swap counterparty on the asset swap is BPM, while the covered bond swaps counterparties are external, Societe Generale (SG, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'), BNP Paribas, (BNP, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') and UBS Limited (UBS, 'A'/Stable/'F1'). The agency has adjusted the D-Factor accordingly, following the implementation of its counterparty criteria. In accordance with Fitch's policies, the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in an analysis that is different to that performed in the original rating committee. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy', dated 10 August 2011 and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 07 June 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. 