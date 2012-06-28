(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ruled the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act (ACA) constitutional. Fitch's ratings on U.S. healthcare
issuers (for-profit hospitals, not-for-profit hospitals, pharmaceutical
companies, drug distributors, and device manufacturers) already incorporate an
expectation of full implementation of the ACA and, as such, there are no changes
to ratings.
The ruling means that the coverage expansion elements of the ACA, including the
individual mandate and expansion of Medicaid eligibility, remain intact for the
moment, and gives states greater control over the Medicaid expansion component
of the legislation. Focus now shifts to the outcome of the November 2012
elections, and we expect the ACA will continue to face significant legislative
challenges.
The coverage expansion elements of the ACA are scheduled to take effect in 2014
and we believe will have positive implications for the healthcare industry's
operating profile. This is due to both an expected boost in healthcare
utilization and amelioration of levels of uncompensated care for healthcare
service providers.
On balance, recently or soon-to-be initiated fees, taxes, discounts, and
Medicare reimbursement reductions and reforms will dampen the positive
operational effects of the coverage expansion provisions, occurring at varying
degrees across the sector. For most industry participants, it is unclear if the
incremental revenue generated from increased utilization and lower levels of
uncompensated care will offset the potential compression in margins.
We believe that healthcare service providers with high levels of uncompensated
care stand to benefit the most from the coverage expansion elements of reform.
Most healthcare providers have been implementing initiatives to prepare for a
shift away from a volume-driven reimbursement environment for some time,
including aligning with physicians and establishing electronic medical records.
We believe these initiatives have been heavily motivated by mounting pressure to
control the rate of growth in healthcare spending, which is only partly driven
by the implementation of the ACA.
Branded and generic pharmaceutical manufacturers, drug distributors, retail
pharmacies, and pharmacy benefit managers are also expected to experience an
increase in volumes. We expect medical device manufacturers to see lesser
benefit from increased utilization, particularly in the cardiovascular market.
At the same time, the 2.3% medical device tax will pressure margins.
