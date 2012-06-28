(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'A-' rating on American International Group Inc.'s ( AIG) 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022 following AIG's announcement that the company has increased the size of the issue to $1.5 billion from the $750 million originally issued on May 24, 2012, through a $750 million add-on offering. These notes are part of a single series of senior debt securities and have identical terms. AIG intends to use the proceeds from the notes for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt maturing in 2013. AIG's debt and financial leverage as of March 31, 2012, pro forma for the current issue, were about 14% and 21%, respectively. Its fixed-charge coverage ratio for 2011 was a relatively low 3.0x, but we expect it to improve significantly in 2012, reflecting better earnings from both its Chartis and SunAmerica operating units. Through the first three months of 2012 fixed-charge coverage was about 6x. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- American International Group Inc. $750 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Rated 'A-', May 23, 2012

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- American International Group Inc. $750 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Rated 'A-', May 23, 2012

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 RATINGS LIST American International Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 Ratings Affirmed American International Group Inc. $1.5 bil 4.875% Sr Unsec Notes due 2022 A-