(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Overview

-- We assess Ibudalanasjodur (Housing Financing Fund, HFF) as having a "very important" role as Iceland's key residential mortgage lender and an "integral" link with the government.

-- We believe there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of Iceland would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to HFF in the event of financial distress.

-- We assess HFF's stand-alone credit profile at 'b-'.

-- We are therefore affirming the 'BB/B' issuer credit ratings on HFF.

-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on the sovereign ratings on Iceland. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Ibudalanasjodur (Housing Financing Fund, HFF) at 'BB/B'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Ibudalanasjodur, the Icelandic Housing Financing Fund (HFF), reflect our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of Iceland, HFF's sole owner, would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to HFF in the event of financial distress. According to our criteria for rating government-related entities, we assess HFF as having a "very important" role as Iceland's key residential mortgage lender--particularly following the default and restructuring of Iceland's key commercial banks--and an "integral" link with the government. This has been demonstrated by a capital injection of Icelandic krona (ISK) 33 billion at the end of 2010, an expected ISK12 billion in additional capital in 2012, and the ultimate, but not timely, government guarantee on HFF's liabilities. Following the breakdown of most of Iceland's commercial financial system in October 2008, HFF was virtually the sole new lender in the mortgage market. This remained the case until very recently, when restructured domestic banks started to re-enter the market. We expect HFF to continue to play a very important social and economic policy role in Iceland, particularly mortgage lending to rural and municipal social housing--an area in which commercial banks are unlikely to be active. We understand that the European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority (ESA) has acknowledged the market failure in the mortgage industry in Iceland and has therefore deemed Icelandic state aid to HFF as justified. However, the ESA has indicated that it does not consider HFF's general loan scheme to be compliant with all the conditions of the European Economic Area Agreement, and so asked the Icelandic government to present a restructuring plan for HFF as the condition of the 2010 EUR33 billion capital injection. This plan was submitted to the ESA in November 2011, but has not been finalized. The plan does not envisage an overhaul of HFF. Rather, it foresees more-transparent disclosure, in its accounts, of HFF's activities related to social policy. On a stand-alone basis, HFF's operations remain affected by Iceland's distressed but recovering economy. We currently assess the fund's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'b-', which reflects an anchor of 'bb' for banks operating in Iceland, and HFF's "adequate" business position, "very weak" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria defines those terms. Some of the debt relief measures the government instigated--to ease the debt burden on private individuals--resulted in HFF's very substantial loss of ISK34.5 billion in 2010. This followed the partial write-down of all eligible private household mortgage loans that had a loan-to-value ratio greater than 110% (this accounted for 60% of total impairment costs in 2010). In 2011, HFF made a profit because much of the anticipated provisioning made in 2010 for the 110% measure didn't materialize. However, a substantial effort by HFF's management to clean up the commercial real estate portfolio offset this gain. The government's capital injection of ISK33 billion was therefore consumed in full by all the losses made. HFF's capital ratio as of Dec. 31, 2011, remained very weak at 2.3%. The government has committed to top up the capital base by ISK12 billion to reach a 5% regulatory capital ratio. We factor this into our forecast Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital ratio of between 2.5%-3.0% at year-end 2013. However, we believe additional debt relief measures for households could result in further losses and require additional capital support from the government. We believe HFF's new and tougher credit policies and enhanced supervision under the FME (the Icelandic financial services authorities) will likely improve HFF's risk management and asset quality in the medium term. On the funding side, we consider HFF to be second-most-exposed to risks related to the capital account liberalization process in Iceland, after the sovereign. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that HFF's ratings are likely remain at the current level during the next 12 months. Given the extremely high likelihood of government support, the outlook is mainly driven by the ratings on the sovereign. We could lower the ratings on HFF if the government were to substantially change HFF's public policy role such that it led us to revise our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary support from the government to "high" from the current "extremely high". We could also lower the ratings if we revised the SACP downward due to further significant loan losses, or if capital were not strengthened as planned. The SACP could improve if HFF completes the restructuring of its loan books and significantly reduces its nonperforming loans. Improving profitability and receiving capital from the government--such that our current expectation of a very weak RAC ratio is exceeded--could also trigger an upward revision of the SACP. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Housing Financing Fund Ibudalanasjodur Sovereign Credit Rating BB/Stable/B Senior Unsecured BB