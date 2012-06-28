June 28 - Overview

-- Farmers has a strong competitive position and strong operating performance and is strategically important to Zurich Insurance Group.

-- We are raising our financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Farmers to 'A+' from 'A'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for modest growth in Farmers' GWP in 2012 in a modest economic recovery. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings on the members of Farmers Insurance Exchange group to 'A+' from 'A'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects Farmers's strong competitive position, its being the third-largest U.S. personal insurer, its diverse product offerings and broad-based distribution channels, strong operating performance consistent with peers', and its strategic importance to Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG). Partially offsetting these strengths is a capital adequacy position that does not provide redundancies for potential volatility of reserves or of catastrophes, an above-average reliance on surplus notes in the capital structure that weakens the quality of capital, and constrained financial flexibility given high levels of quota-share reinsurance with affiliates. The upgrade is supported by the view that despite recent years of catastrophe events, low interest rates, and minimal premium increases, Farmers has performed well compared with higher-rated peers. Outlook We expect modest growth in Farmers' gross written premiums (GWP) in 2012 in the range of 3%-5% amid a modest economic recovery, due to a combination of policy growth and pricing improvement in Farmers's auto and home lines and expected growth from its 21st Century segment. On a net premiums basis, we expect a low-to-mid single-digit decline given that Farmers's quota-share reinsurance agreement with affiliates increased to 20% for all of 2012 from 12% for all of 2011. For 2012, we expect the combined ratio to be about 99%-102%, including about five percentage points related to catastrophe losses. We expect Farmers to maintain capital strength at the 'A' level as measured by our capital model. Because we view Farmers as strategically important to ZIG, we believe ZIG is committed to providing capital relief to Farmers in the form of a reinsurance treaty and/or surplus notes. Accordingly, if catastrophe losses increase or investment losses arise, we would expect Zurich to increase its participation in its all-lines quota share with Farmers. If Farmers's financial profile deteriorates as a result of underperformance with a combined ratio well above 102% (near 110%) or declining capital adequacy into the 'BBB' range, we could lower the ratings. We are unlikely to raise the rating on Farmers' in the next 12-24 months due to the constraint placed on its capital and financial flexibility by high levels of quota-share reinsurance with affiliates at 20% and the high level of surplus notes at 35% of total surplus. Related Criteria And Research Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004 Ratings List Upgraded

To From Farmers Insurance Exchange Truck Insurance Exchange Texas Farmers Insurance Co. Mid-Century Insurance Co. of Texas Mid-Century Insurance Co. Illinois Farmers Insurance Co. Foremost Signature Insurance Co. Foremost Property & Casualty Insurance Co. Foremost Insurance Co. of Grand Rapids MI Foremost County Mutual Insurance Co. Fire Insurance Exchange Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co. Farmers Insurance Hawaii, Inc. Farmers Insurance Co. of WA Farmers Insurance Co. of OR Farmers Insurance Co. of Idaho Farmers Insurance Co. of Columbus (OH) Farmers Insurance Co. of Arizona Farmers Insurance Co. Inc. Farmer's Exchange Capital American Federation Insurance Co. 21st Century Superior Insurance Co. 21st Century Security Insurance Co. 21st Century Premier Insurance Co. 21st Century Preferred Insurance Co. 21st Century Pinnacle Insurance Co. 21st Century Pacific Insurance Co. 21st Century North America Insurance Co. 21st Century Insurance Co. of the Southwest 21st Century Insurance Co. 21st Century Indemnity Insurance Co. 21st Century Centennial Insurance Co. 21st Century Casualty Co. 21st Century Advantage Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Stable/-- Farmers Insurance Exchange Truck Insurance Exchange Texas Farmers Insurance Co. Mid-Century Insurance Co. of Texas Mid-Century Insurance Co. Illinois Farmers Insurance Co. Foremost Signature Insurance Co. Foremost Property & Casualty Insurance Co. Foremost Insurance Co. of Grand Rapids MI Foremost County Mutual Insurance Co. Fire Insurance Exchange Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co. Farmers Insurance Hawaii, Inc. Farmers Insurance Co. of WA Farmers Insurance Co. of OR Farmers Insurance Co. of Idaho Farmers Insurance Co. of Columbus (OH) Farmers Insurance Co. of Arizona Farmers Insurance Co. Inc. American Federation Insurance Co. 21st Century Superior Insurance Co. 21st Century Security Insurance Co. 21st Century Premier Insurance Co. 21st Century Preferred Insurance Co. 21st Century Pinnacle Insurance Co. 21st Century Pacific Insurance Co. 21st Century North America Insurance Co. 21st Century Insurance Co. of the Southwest 21st Century Insurance Co. 21st Century Indemnity Insurance Co. 21st Century Centennial Insurance Co. 21st Century Casualty Co. 21st Century Advantage Insurance Co. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Stable/-- 21st Century Insurance Group Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- BBB/Stable/-- Farmers Insurance Exchange Subordinated A- BBB+ 21st Century Insurance Group Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB Farmer's Exchange Capital Subordinated A- BBB+