June 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turquoise Credit Card Backed Securities
plc series 2012-1 class A and class B notes backed by UK credit card receivables
originated by HSBC Bank plc (HSBC, 'AA'/Negative/'F1+') final ratings, as
follows:
USD750.0m Series 2012-1 Class A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP33.0m Series 2012-1 Class B: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
Fitch has also reviewed and affirmed the ratings of one existing rated issuance
out of the Turquoise master trust programme, as follows:
USD500.0m Series 2011-1 A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP20.5m Series 2011-1 B: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral,
available credit enhancement, HSBC's origination and underwriting procedures,
its servicing capabilities and the transaction's legal structure. Credit
enhancement will be provided to the rated notes by excess spread, where
available, as well as overcollateralisation created by subordination.
Subordination to the class A notes, amounting to 12.5% of the series 2012-1
issuance, is provided by the class B notes and unrated class C notes. The class
C notes also provide 6.5% subordination to the class B notes. Fitch tested that
these subordination levels are commensurate with the assigned ratings.
As part of its analysis, Fitch decided to reduce its base-case assumptions for
charge-off rates to 4.5% from 5.0% previously. The agency's base cases for
monthly payment rates and yield rates were kept stable at 26.0% and 14.0%
respectively. Rating-related stresses were applied to the base cases to test the
structure's ability to absorb deteriorating asset performance. The agency also
notes that its analysis assumes a degree of ongoing new purchases on the
designated credit cards. As a result, any reduction in the originator's ability
or willingness to fund new purchases will negatively impact the performance of
the notes.
The Turquoise master trust programme was established in 2006 and features a
traditional single-series "linked" note issuance structure. The only outstanding
series (2011-1) was rated by Fitch in October 2011.
Fitch's asset and ratings outlook for UK credit card transactions is stable.
Delinquency and charge-off levels continue to report steady improvement.
Charge-off rates have decreased to long-term average levels. Yield and payment
rates are expected to remain stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria", dated 28 June
2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria
(New York Ratings Team)