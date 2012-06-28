June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. (NM) and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Co. (NLTC), collectively referred to as Northwestern. Fitch also affirms NM's 'AA+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'AA' surplus note rating. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's ratings reflect Northwestern's very strong competitive position in the U.S. individual life insurance market, exceptionally strong balance sheet fundamentals, and stable earnings profile. Fitch considers Northwestern's key competitive advantages to include its successful distribution system, large and stable block of traditional life insurance, and focus on expense control. Northwestern's extremely strong balance sheet fundamentals reflect the company's very strong risk-based capital position, modest financial leverage, excellent liquidity, and relatively low-risk liability profile. Total adjusted statutory capital (TAC) increased to $21.3 billion or 3% at March 31, 2012 due to strong positive statutory operating earnings, and positive contributions from both net unrealized and realized investment gains. Northwestern estimates risk based capital to remain close to March 2012 estimated level of 500% during the remainder of 2012. NM had surplus notes to TAC of approximately 8% and a total financial commitment ratio (TFC) of less than 0.2 times (x) at March 31, 2012. Northwestern's business is concentrated in the sale of traditional cash value life insurance through a career distribution system. Traditional cash value life insurance has very favorable credit characteristics (e.g. long-duration liabilities, limited guarantees, predictable earnings performance) that enhance NM's risk profile and earnings. However, this same concentration exposes NM to changes in the regulatory, legal, and tax environment that may affect demand for cash value life insurance. Fitch believes Northwestern's investment exposure and asset risks are well managed within the context of its stable, long-duration participating liabilities and very strong statutory capital position. Northwestern's net unrealized gain position on its bonds increased $3.4 billion at year-end 2011 to $8.5 billion. Net realized investment losses fell to $30 million in 2011 from $188 million in 2010 on improvements in both gross realized gains and gross realized losses. Fitch notes the potential for capital gains and losses volatility from the company's above-average exposure to commercial mortgages (14% of invested assets at March 31, 2012) and public and private equities (4% of invested assets). However, Fitch gains comfort from Northwestern's excellent commercial mortgage experience and recent and continuing efforts to reduce equity exposures. Fitch believes the continuing low interest rate environment has the potential to affect Northwestern's earnings and capital but it is less of a concern than for other insurers given Northwestern's smaller exposure to interest sensitive insurance and annuity products. NLTC is a wholly owned stock subsidiary of NM, and its financial strength rating reflects the strength of the entire Northwestern organization, as well as the explicit capital support agreement between NM and NLTC. Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include gross investment losses exceeding $1 billion in 2011, a decline to a sustained RBC ratio less than 400%, an increase in financial leverage above 15%, and a multi-notch downgrade of U.S. sovereign ratings. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company --Long-term IDR at 'AA+'; --6.063% surplus note due 2040 at 'AA'; --IFS at 'AAA'. Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company --IFS at 'AAA'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)