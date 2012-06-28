BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp agreed with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant for 1.5 bln euros
* Company reached agreement with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant in Brazil for eur 1.5 billion.
June 28 Moody's changes Mitel Networks liquidity rating to SGL-4; outlook remains stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 ConocoPhillips Corp has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped.