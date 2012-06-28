(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Arcos Dorados B.V. (AD) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (Arcos): AD --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --Local currency IDR at 'BBB-'; --USD450 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 at 'BBB-'. Arcos --Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-'; --BRL675 million senior unsecured Brazilian-real notes due 2016 at 'BBB-'. The 2019 notes issued by AD are guaranteed jointly and severally, unconditionally and irrevocably by all relevant subsidiaries, while the 2016 notes issued by AD Holdings are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by AD and relevant operating companies. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings incorporate Arcos' solid consolidated financial profile, with moderate leverage and most of its cash flow generation concentrated in investment-grade countries. The ratings also consider the company's geographic diversification and business strength as the largest McDonald's franchisee in the world with operations in 20 countries in Latin America, the strength of McDonald's as franchisor, and its longstanding relationship with Arcos' owners and management. The ratings also reflect Fitch's concerns about the company's aggressive expansion plan. Arcos is the indirect holding company of AD. The IDR of Arcos assumes all its debt issuances would be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by AD and the relevant operating companies, and will rank pari-passu with AD's senior unsecured debt. Strong Financial Profile Should Remain: Leverage is moderate and the majority of the cash generation is concentrated in investment-grade countries. On a consolidated basis Arcos' net revenues increased and its EBITDAR margin remained stable. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2012, Arcos recorded net revenues, EBITDA and EBITDAR of USD3.8 billion, USD320 million and USD496 million, respectively, comparing positively to the USD3 billion, USD265 million and USD401 million recorded for the full fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2010. For the LTM ended March 31, 2012, Brazil represented 64% of consolidated EBITDA, excluding corporate expenses, and its consolidated EBITDAR margin of 13.2% remained in the range of 13%-15% from the past few years. For the LTM ended March 31, 2012, Arcos had a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.7x and a lease adjusted total debt-to-EBITDAR ratio of 3.4x. EBITDAR/interest expense + rent was 2.1x. Fitch expects total debt-to-EBITDA will remain at around 2.0x and lease adjusted total debt-to-EBITDAR will be approximately 3.5x in the next years. Business Strength Benefits the Company: Arcos is the largest McDonald's franchisee in the world in terms of system-wide sales and number of restaurants. The company purchased the Latin American operations of McDonald's in August 2007 by signing a Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) for 20 years with renewable options. The MFA sets strict strategic, commercial and financial guidelines for the operations of Arcos, which support the operating and financial stability of the business as well as the underlying value of the McDonald's brand in the region. The ratings incorporate the strength of McDonald's as franchisor and its longstanding relationship with Arcos' owners and management. The controlling shareholder of Arcos, Mr. Woods Staton, was the joint venture partner of McDonald's in Argentina for over 20 years and served as president of the McDonald's South America division from 2004 until the acquisition in 2007. On average, the management team has over 16 years of experience working at McDonald's and is equipped to adequately comply with the terms of the MFA. Strong Liquidity; Favorable Debt Maturity Profile: Arcos has an extended debt maturity profile with a manageable short-term debt portion. As of March 31, 2012, total adjusted debt was USD1.7 billion, which includes off-balance-sheet debt of USD1.2 billion related to rental expenses. Short-term debt of USD7 million was covered 21.5x by USD144 million of cash and marketable securities as of the same date. Debt maturities are low until 2015 as the two main issuances, corresponding to almost the entire on-balance-sheet debt, are due in 2016 and 2019. Arcos' liquidity was boosted by the funds received from the company's IPO in April 2011. Arcos intends to maintain a minimum of USD35 million in cash at the operating companies' level and USD50 million at the holding company at all times. The company's liquidity also benefits from USD50 million of committed credit lines. Free Cash Flow Pressured by High Capex: Arcos has an aggressive expansion plan. While this is a credit concern, Fitch also notes that Arcos has the flexibility to reduce capital expenditures to the minimum levels set under the MFA. For the LTM ended March 31, 2012, Arcos' cash flow from operations (CFFO) of USD248 million was lower than in 2010 (USD270 million) and insufficient to cover capital expenditures of USD328 million and dividends of USD57 million. Free cash flow (FCF) was negative USD136 million, in contrast to the positive FCFs achieved from 2008 to 2010. Venezuela a Concern; Mexican Operations Offer Upside: EBITDA from Venezuela has been negatively affected by the devaluation of its currency and the parallel exchange rate in the country. Restrictions imposed by the Venezuelan Central Bank have limited the U.S. dollar supply in that country, which constrains the repatriation of available cash and restricts the payment of imported goods and royalties. Arcos is changing its operations in the country by using local products instead of imports. The performance of the company's operations in Mexico has been poor and, in case of improvement, could offset declining profitability in Venezuela. Fitch will evaluate Arcos' efficiency to turn these results around by redefining the marketing strategy and implementing operating improvements. Potential Rating and Outlook Drivers: Fitch expects total debt-to-EBITDA to remain at around 2.0x. Arcos' management intends to maintain a conservative financial structure despite the company's aggressive capital investments plan. Any change in this objective could lead to a rating downgrade. Additional factors that could lead to a consideration of a Negative Outlook or a downgrade include: a material adverse action by the Venezuelan government; weaker than expected recovery in Mexico's performance; higher than expected deterioration of same store sales; and/or failure to comply with the terms of the MFA. Ratings could be positively affected by higher than expected cash generation from investment-grade countries (i.e. faster growth in Brazil; sound recovery of Mexico's performance) that would lead to a material improvement in leverage metrics. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)