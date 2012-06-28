(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Fitch Ratings takes the following actions on Alisal Water
Corporation (Alco):
--$7.6 million of outstanding 2007A senior secured taxable bonds affirmed at
'BB+';
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a security interest in pledged collateral, which
consists of all tangible and intangible assets owned by Alco.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FINANCIALS REMAIN NARROW BUT ADEQUATE: Alco's ratings reflect the utility's
adequate but relatively weak financial metrics, particularly with regards to
liquidity. A recent general rate increase has improved Alco's financial profile
from prior levels, although ongoing margins are expected to be somewhat modest.
CONSTRUCTIVE REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT: The California regulatory environment is
relatively predictable, and the utility has achieved rate relief as needed,
although customer charges are high.
SMALL SERVICE AREA: The customer base is limited and includes a narrow economic
profile and very high unemployment.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE TO CONTINUE: Capital needs are manageable, which should help
to further improved Alco's elevated debt to equity mix.
LONG-TERM SUPPLY ADEQUACY: The utility provides an essential service and water
supplies are sufficient to meet long-term demands.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
SUSTAINED FINANCIAL IMPROVEMENT: Sustained performance of key financial metrics
and improvement in liquidity would be viewed favorably.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Improvement in Alco's capital structure would alleviate
leverage concerns.
REGULATORY FRAMEWORK: Unfavorable changes in California's regulatory environment
would be viewed negatively.
CREDIT PROFILE
With a marginal decrease in sales and a 15% increase in operating expenses,
income statement results were moderately lower overall in calendar 2011 relative
to 2010 (Alco's fiscal year also ends Dec. 31). For 2011, EBITDA covered
interest by 2.5 times (x) (down from 3.2x in 2010) and EBITDA covered total debt
service by 1.7x (down from 2.2x). Alco's forecast through 2016 anticipates an
additional drop in EBITDA coverage of interest to 1.8x in 2012 in light of
rising interest costs associated with a note placement. But coverage is expected
to gradually improve thereafter once the note is extinguished by the end of 2012
and assuming certain rate base offsets in future years.
Despite the weakened income statement results in 2011, cash flows were more
favorable as a result of approval of various surcharges and a general rate base
increase by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in March 2011. For
2011, cash flow from operations more than doubled from the prior year to $3.4
million, allowing Alco to boost capital spending to $1.4 million or a solid 219%
of depreciation. The strong cash flow performance in 2011 also allowed Alco to
pay down $2 million of debt. The reduction in debt is a positive given Fitch's
historical concerns relating to Alco's capital structure.
For 2011 Alco's debt relative to equity dropped to 77% from 85% in 2010. With
the amortization of debt and relative maintenance of net income over the last
two years, debt-to-EBITDA also has gradually improved, falling to an average
3.9x in 2011. Despite the positive changes in capital structure and expected
improvement over the near term, the system's elevated debt profile continues to
be a major credit factor.
Alco's current capital improvement program for 2012-2016 totals $8.9 million and
is anticipated to be funded largely from surplus revenues (around 70%), with a
moderate 30% funded through capital leases. While the extent of equity capital
funding will assist in further reducing debt levels to some extent, it should
limit any increase in Alco's weak liquidity position; for 2011 days cash equaled
just 18 days. However, the completion of projects should allow Alco to seek rate
base offsets, which will enhance future annual cash flows.
Alco is regulated by the CPUC, but regulations are fairly well defined, and Alco
has received timely rate relief. However, as a result of the recent rate
increase passed by the CPUC, Alco's residential charges, which were already
relatively high, have risen to a very high 1.4% of median household income based
on 1,400 cubic feet per month. While Fitch expects the CPUC will allow future
adjustments to cover necessary operating and capital expenditures and to
generate a continued return on equity commensurate with other similarly-sized
private water utilities in the state (currently in the 10% range), the system's
level of charges poses some concern.
Alco is a private retail water company in Monterey County California, serving a
portion of the city of Salinas and a population of around 29,000. Part of Alco's
certificated service area includes undeveloped land within the city's
extra-territorial jurisdiction. Water supplies are derived exclusively from
groundwater sources, which are estimated to be sufficient to meet customer
demands for the foreseeable future.
